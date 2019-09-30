Arsenal desperate to get rid of Ozil

Arsenal are ready to allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club on a loan deal in January if that's what it takes to offload the playmaker, according to the Sun. The media outlet also report that the north London club would be willing to pay a chunk of the World Cup winner's wages in a similar situation to Alexis Sanchez's loan move to Inter. Ozil is thought to be earning a staggering £350,000 a week at Arsenal, but has only started one Premier League game for the Gunners so far this season. Turkish club Fenerbahce are reported to be interested in signing the 30-year-old on a temporary deal.

Paper Round's view: Mesut Ozil will always split fans' opinions. He is undeniably gifted, but he is also undeniably inconsistent. The former German international has failed to convince during his time at Arsenal, especially under new manager Unai Emery who doesn't seem to fancy him. Ozil's importance in north London was underlined last week when he furiously plodded off the pitch after being substituted in a League Cup tie against Nottingham Forest. Emery no longer sees him as a starter and it's understandable if the club want to get rid of him.

Read the full story

Liverpool scared of losing Klopp

Liverpool are fearful of losing Jurgen Klopp if he is offered the Germany national team job, according to the Sun. The Merseyside club's manager is reportedly being considered as a candidate to replace Joachim Low, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. However, Low failed to get out of the group at the 2018 World Cup and finished bottom of Germany's group in the UEFA Nations League. Klopp's current deal at Liverpool expires in 2022 and the Sun believe that Low could leave his post as the national team manager after the World Cup that year.

Paper Round's view: It's a long shot. Klopp probably does have interest in managing Germany one day, but just because his current deal at Liverpool expires in 2022, it doesn't mean that he will replace Low after the Qatar World Cup. To be honest, it wouldn't even be surprising to see Low replaced after next summer's European Championships if Germany aren't to standard at the tournament. Klopp still has aims to win the Premier League with Liverpool and it's doubtful that he is thinking much further beyond that at this current moment.

Read the full story

Ole wants a new striker

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side need more "creativity and goals" and will look to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. The Guardian have reported that the Red Devils were on the search for a new goalscorer in the summer after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Inter, but the "right one" didn't become available. United have been linked to Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Lyon's Moussa Dembele in recent weeks.

Paper Round's view: It's clear that United need more goals in their side. Lukaku and Sanchez both wanted to leave so it made sense to let them go, however, Solskjaer really needed to replace them. He has admitted that they were unable to find the striker they wanted, but it wasn't a bright idea to start the season with no recognised centre-forward in the squad. Now the club are in a sticky situation where Solskjaer has to pick from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial who have both failed to impress when playing in a central role, and 17-year-old academy wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

Read the full story

Lindelof wanted by Barca

Barcelona were interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof during the summer, according to the Swedish international's agent. The Star report that the Catalan club made Lindelof their top target after missing out on Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus. Barca were interested in signing the United centre-back due to his playing style and his ability to play out from the back, but the Premier League club had no desire in selling him. Lindelof was able to negotiate an improved contract at Old Trafford after being told that any offer from Barcelona wasn't going to be entertained, signing a new five-year deal earlier this month.

Paper Round's view: Victor Lindelof showed serious signs of improvement last season at Manchester United. The Red Devils' defender established his position as the number one centre-back at the club, and is now partnered by £85 million summer signing Harry Maguire. The pair are part of United's new-look youthful back-line that also includes Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United have done well to keep hold of Lindelof and currently have a back-four that could potentially start for the club for years to come.

Read the full story