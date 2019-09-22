Arsenal want £50m youngster

The Mirror report that Arsenal are considering a move for £50 million-rated Donyell Malen. The 20-year-old striker made his debut for the Netherlands recently during their 4-3 win over Germany in the European Championship qualifiers, and made just two appearances in friendlies for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger before being sold for £500,000 to PSV Eindhoven.

Paper Round’s view: Malen looked a potentially dangerous player for the Netherlands against Germany, which is encouraging given the impressive statistics that even mediocre players can garner when they play in the Dutch leagues. For Arsenal it is not worth considering what might have been under Wenger given how many mistakes the French manager made in his last few seasons.

Battle for Erling Braut Haaland

RB Salzburg’s striker Erling Braut Haaland is the target of many teams across Europe, according to the Sun. With Mino Raiola as his advisor, he could easily broker a move to Italy, and Barcelona are also interested in the 19-year-old Norwegian international. Manchester United also sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League, but are wary of getting involved with Raiola again.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola’s involvement at United has been at the very best an irritant, and at worst it has been at the heart of their problems with Paul Pogba, who has held back the side with his inconsistency for the last three seasons. Unless Haaland is better than other youngsters elsewhere, there is probably no great reason to pursue him and bring the hassle of his advisor with ihm.

Solskjaer not worried over Pogba future

The future of Pogba is addressed in the Daily Mail, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently not too concerned over his potential exit. Speaking to the press, the Norwegian manager of Manchester United said 'I am not worried now and I will never be worries in the future about Paul Pogba staying here.'

Paper Round’s view: There is little else that Solskjaer can say, but he is must be encouraged by the disarray that Real find themselves in. There is already a material risk that Zinedine Zidane will not last the season in Madrid, and that in turn would mean that any successor - especially Jose Mourinho - would not be as keen on bringing the 26-year-old midfielder to the club.

Bayer name Havertz price tag

Bayer Leverkusen have named their price for their attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, reports the Express. The 20-year-old German international is one of the brightest prospects in world football, and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and City and Liverpool are all interested in the player. The paper reports that he would cost around £90 million.

Kai Havertz - Bayer LeverkusenGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Havertz appears to be one of the best young players in Europe and Bayer will be unlikely to be able to keep hold of him for many more months if he maintains his current form. There ae few midfielders his age with such potential so it would be no surprise if he turns up at a much bigger club after Euro 2020.

