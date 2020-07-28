Barcelona are considering signing Pau Torres from Villarreal - report

Pau Torres
Barcelona are interested in signing Villarreal central defender Pau Torres.
Spanish radio station Cadena COPE report Barca called Villarreal last week to make an enquiry about the highly-rated 23-year-old centre back.
Torres signed a new Villarreal contract until 2024 last Autumn with a €50m release clause which could total €75m including bonuses.
Villarreal president Fernando Roig reportedly "loves" Torres and does not want to sell him. Torres made 34 appearances for Villarreal last season.
The 19/20 La Liga runners-up are looking for an alternative centre back option who can provide competition with Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique.
Barca also looking at Garcia
Barcelona are also linked to Manchester City's 19-year-old centre back Eric Garcia.
The Spanish centre back, who came through La Masia academy before joining City in 2017, has impressed in the Premier League - making 13 league appearances during the 19/20 season.
Eric Garcia, Manchester City
According to Mundo Deportivo on Monday, the Spain U21 international is being considered as a long-term option.
Barcelona would apparently also consider bringing him in on a free next season.