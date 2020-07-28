Football
Transfers

Barcelona are considering signing Pau Torres from Villarreal - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pau Torres

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Barcelona are interested in signing Villarreal central defender Pau Torres.

  • Transfer news LIVE: The latest developments
  • Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City - report
  • Premier League done deals: All the summer transfer window ins and outs
Liga

Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery returns to coaching with Villarreal role

23/07/2020 AT 10:48

Spanish radio station Cadena COPE report Barca called Villarreal last week to make an enquiry about the highly-rated 23-year-old centre back.

Torres signed a new Villarreal contract until 2024 last Autumn with a €50m release clause which could total €75m including bonuses.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig reportedly "loves" Torres and does not want to sell him. Torres made 34 appearances for Villarreal last season.

The 19/20 La Liga runners-up are looking for an alternative centre back option who can provide competition with Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique.

Barca also looking at Garcia

Barcelona are also linked to Manchester City's 19-year-old centre back Eric Garcia.

The Spanish centre back, who came through La Masia academy before joining City in 2017, has impressed in the Premier League - making 13 league appearances during the 19/20 season.

Eric Garcia, Manchester City

Image credit: Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo on Monday, the Spain U21 international is being considered as a long-term option.

Barcelona would apparently also consider bringing him in on a free next season.

Liga

Atletico Madrid finish third, Real Sociedad, Granada qualify for Europe

19/07/2020 AT 21:39
Liga

Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla set to leave Villarreal

18/07/2020 AT 12:41
Related Topics
FootballTransfersVillarreal CF
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On