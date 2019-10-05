Griezmann-Neymar swap?

Barcelona could use Antoine Griezmann as part of a swap deal to lure Neymar back to the club next summer, the Daily Mail reports. Barca had looked to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window, but after talks broke down the Brazilian stayed with the Ligue 1 champions. However, with Griezmann – who only joined from Atletico Madrid in the summer – reportedly having a strained relationship with Lionel Messi, Barca could look into offering him to PSG in a bid to get Neymar back at the Nou Camp.

Paper Round’s view: Surely not. Talk that Griezmann has failed to settle at Barca is quite ridiculous when you consider he has been there for merely a matter of months. This report – originally from French outlet Le10sport – almost has the whiff of a club statement being released in light of it. Hmm.

Ziyech release clause: removed

Ajax have removed the release clause from Hakim Ziyech’s contract amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, the Mirror reports. Ziyech caught the eye as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, and the 26-year-old has seen his €30m release clause taken away as the Dutch champions brace themselves for renewed interest next summer.

Paper Round’s view: A wise move, especially after losing Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, although you have to wonder why no one came in for Ziyech if his release clause was €30m in the summer.

Go for McGinn

Legendary Manchester Untied manager Sir Alex Ferguson is expected to tell the club to sign fellow Scotsman John McGinn, the Mirror reports. McGinn has shone for Aston Villa despite their poor start to the Premier League campaign, and while he was linked with a £50m move to United in the summer, the scout who recommended McGinn to Villa - scout Bobby Jenks – believes Sir Alex will be keeping tabs on the midfielder and advising those at United to do so as well.

Paper Round’s view: McGinn is undoubtedly one of the bright sparks in the newly-promoted Villa’s line-up, and he appears to be on an upward trajectory. Depending on how his season pans out, it might not just be United who are linked with him come the summer.

Utd scouts watching Russian striker

Manchester United sent their scouts to watch Russian striker Russian striker Aleksandr Sobolev, The Sun reports. The Premier League club reportedly want to sign a forward in January, and have been linked with Callum Wilson, Moussa Dembele and Mario Mandzukic. Sobolev, 22, is also on the list after scoring nine goals for Krylia Sovetov in the Russian Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: Won’t lie. Never heard of him until now. Shameful. Time to watch some YouTube skills and goals videos.