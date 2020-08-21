Barcelona eye up move for Lyon star Memphis Depay - reports

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is lining up a move for Olympique Lyonnais attacker Memphis Depay, according to Catalan radio station Rac1.

It is likely to be a summer of huge change at Camp Nou, with only a select group of players set to be retained ahead of next term.

Champions League Lyon beat out Juventus despite Cristiano Ronaldo brace in Champions League shock 07/08/2020 AT 19:58

Among those vulnerable to the exit door are the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, leaving Koeman with a gap to fill up front.

And he sees his Dutch compatriot as a good potential addition and is mulling over a £36 million move for the former Manchester United winger.

Play Icon WATCH The Barcelona Exodus: FIFTEEN players could leave – Euro Papers 00:01:43

Depay could be looking to move on from Lyon, who did not qualify for Europe next term after the Ligue 1 season was curtailed, despite their impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The 26-year-old did not make the grade after a much-anticipated move to Old Trafford, leaving for his current club after just two years.

The transfer heralded a reversal in his form and he has since established himself as a leading performer in France and his national team, where he worked with Koeman for the last two years.

Expert View - A move that makes sense for everyone... except Suarez

With Olympique Lyonnais failing to qualify for Europe and Barca in dire need of some fresh blood, this is a move that works for all involved.

While Lyon will obviously prefer to hang on to one of their best players, their financial situation dictates that they must sell and he is unlikely to want to be without Champions League football as he enters the prime of his career.

The biggest loser of this move could be Luis Suarez. It is said that Koeman wishes to play Antoine Griezmann as a striker next term, pushing the Uruguayan out of the first XI. Depay would fill that void on the wing and provide a valuable extra body, with Ousmane Dembele suffering from injuries and Ansu Fati still very young.

Transfers Memphis Depay could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund - reports 31/07/2020 AT 15:30