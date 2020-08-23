Barcelona panic over Lionel Messi prompts Lautaro Martinez fresh offer - Euro Papers

Men's Road Race
Round 2, Qualifying & Race 1 - Snetterton
All Races, Day 2 - Snetterton
Men's Road Race, Uninterrupted Coverage
Barcelona are reportedly seriously panicking over Lionel Messi - so much so, they are moving quickly to try to sign Inter's Lautaro Martinez as a replacement.
Thomas Tuchel says that beating Bayern Munich for PSG will be 'very, very difficult' in the Champions League final.
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe believes that every team has weaknesses, even Bayern Munich, ahead of the Champions League final.
Lionel Messi is reportedly absolutely fuming about details from his private meeting with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman getting leaked.
Julen Lopetegui says that 'the past is behind me' after Sevilla's Europa League triumph and his ill-fated spells as Spain and Real Madrid boss.
Antonio Conte hints that he could leave Inter after their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.
Juventus have set their sights on a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, that is according to today’s Euro Papers.
Ansu Fati has switched agent, leading to speculation that he wants to leave Barcelona, but is all as it seems? Euro Papers investigates.
In the latest episode of Game of Opinions Pete Sharland is joined by Michael Hincks and Graham Ruthven to discuss all things Barcelona.
Ronald Koeman has not even been officially appointed Barcelona boss yet, but already he reportedly knows which stars he will unceremoniously dismiss.