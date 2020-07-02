Barcelona seeking summer buyer for La Masia 'nugget' - Euro Papers

Greatest Tennis Players
Final, 2016
Barcelona are reportedly keen to free up cash this summer and are willing to part ways with La Masia product Juan Miranda with Premier League clubs linked.
Frank Lampard urges his Chelsea players to not dwell on the defeat to West Ham and re-focus on the six defining matches they have remaining.
Jose Mourinho says he believes that 'happy' Eric Dier will sign a new deal to stay at Tottenham this summer.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he hopes to keep 'really happy' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club for as long as possible.
Pep Guardiola admits Leroy Sane looks set to join Bayern Munich, even though he would have liked him to stay at Manchester City.
In today's Euro Papers could Antoine Griezmann be on the way to PSG?
Barcelona manager Quique Setien has insisted that he still has the dressing room despite losing further ground on Real Madrid in the title race.
Liverpool fans who flouted social distancing guidelines to celebrate their Premier League title have let down the Hillsborough Justice Campaign, says Tony Evans
In today’s Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that full-back Achraf Hakimi has turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford and is close to joining Inte
Barcelona are in crisis again, so will they turn to their former midfielder?