Transfers Lionel Messi to Manchester City reports gather pace: How Wednesday unfolded 26/08/2020 AT 18:46

To punish Messi, or not to punish Messi?

After Lionel Messi snubbed Barcelona training on Monday the club must decide whether to punish their wantaway forward ahead of showdown talks with his father – the Mirror reports. Barca know punishing Messi for skipping the return to training will only sour the relationship further, especially with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu set to meet Jorge Messi on Wednesday. As far as Lionel Messi is concerned, he no longer feels he has to train with a club he no longer thinks he’s part of, obviously Barca think otherwise.

Paper Round’s view: Oh to be a fly on the wall of Bartomeu’s meeting with Jorge Messi. If it were pay-per-view then Barca could perhaps raise enough money for a replacement. Whether these talks lead to progress, who knows. There are two parties wanting two very different things right now, and it feels like this is going to drag on and on and on.

***

Another season of Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is on the verge of joining Arsenal on loan for another season, the Daily Mail reports. The Real Madrid midfielder returned to Spain amid uncertainty over his future with the Liga champions, but it appears the player’s desire to play under Mikel Arteta for another campaign means he will seal another season-long loan after making 37 appearances for the Gunners in 2019-20.

Paper Round’s view: As last season went on Ceballos really made his impact known on the Arsenal team, and this would be another bit of good business for the club as they enter the season targeting a top-four spot. With Gabriel on the way and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang surely signing a new deal soon, Arsenal fans would be right to feel optimistic, although the prospect of matching Liverpool, Manchester City and now even Chelsea over the course of a season seems wishful thinking. Still, fourth would be big for Arsenal.

***

Two Man Utd midfield departures

With Donny van de Beek on the verge of joining Manchester Untied, the club are looking to lighten the load in midfield, with the Daily Mail reporting that Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira will be sold in the current transfer window. A £40m deal is close to being finalised for Van de Beek, and so United will soon turn their attention to finding clubs for Lingard and Pereira given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Juan Mata as well.

Paper Round’s view: No surprise really. Both Pereira and Lingard would thrive at clubs further down the ladder, with Lingard in particular screaming future Everton midfielder. Location and level, it just works. Watch this space.

***

Matches in boxes?

Newcastle are telling supporters with private boxes at St James’ Park to prepare for a possible return to watch matches as early as October, the Daily Mail reports. Sporting events in the UK have been carefully plotting the path back to capacity crowds at matches, with 2.500 fans watching a Brighton-Chelsea friendly on the weekend. There are currently no plans for the Premier League to welcome back fans, but Newcastle have sounded out their October 3 meeting with Burnley as a chance to welcome supporters back to their boxes at a 50 per cent capacity.

Paper Round’s view: It was always going to be a greater possibility, but an area clubs know they will have to tread carefully. Allowing fans back to boxes is basically enabling wealthier or corporate-inclined supporters to watch matches while the wait goes on for your average season ticket holder in the stands. A box is manageable in the sense you are dealing with fewer numbers while there is a lower risk of congregation, but for clubs it will not be a great look if boxes are half-filling up while the stands remain relatively empty. Still, needs must, and it is a dilemma more clubs than just Newcastle will be facing.

