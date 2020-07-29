Bayern Munich set Thiago price tag to speed up sale - Expert View

Thiago Alcantara
Bayern Munich are setting the pace by putting a price tag on Thiago Alcantara, according to our transfer experts at Eurosport Germany.
Bayern Munich have decided to let Thiago go if a club offers a transfer fee of around €30m, reports Bild.
The former Barcelona midfielder is reportedly a Liverpool transfer target and his low fee could well encourage a host of bids from clubs around Europe.
It would appear Bayern have done this to speed up their own transfer plans this summer, with central midfielder Corentin Tolisso reportedly another player who could be moved on.
EXPERT VIEW FROM GERMANY
In Germany there are only rumours about Liverpool signing Thiago.
Bayern are not happy to let him leave. But Thiago did not go to an appointment to sign an agreed new contract some weeks ago, as Bayern anticipated. He got a new opportunity and wants to leave. Now Bayern are setting the pace by assigning him a price tag.