Football
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund complete signing of Thomas Meunier

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Thomas Meunier avec le maillot du Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, who moves to the Westfalenstadion on a four-year deal.

Recent reports had stated that the Belgian had opted against signing a short-term contract extension which would have allowed him to compete in the rest of PSG's Champions League campaign after the Ligue 1 season was curtailed.

Play Icon
Transfers

'It's over' at PSG for star, Tottenham v United to battle it out - Euro Papers

10/05/2020 AT 12:13

And he has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Dortmund, saying that his identification with the club's style of play was key to his decision.

“Borussia Dortmund play exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural," he told the club's official website.

BVB are known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere the game with PSG at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision. I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund.

Meunier will join up with two of his Belgian team-mates in Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard when he moves to Borussia Dortmund.

Play Icon
WATCH

Manchester United the only choice for €118m Jadon Sancho – Euro Papers

00:01:12

Bundesliga

Erling Haaland sinks RB Leipzig as Borussia Dortmund go six points clear in second

20/06/2020 AT 14:18
Transfers

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round

18/06/2020 AT 06:37
Related Topics
FootballTransfersBorussia DortmundParis Saint-GermainMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On