The 27-year-old right-back, who moved from Charlton to Arsenal in 2011, has made the switch to the Championship club on a three-year deal.

He made 70 appearances in total for the Gunners, but was regularly hampered with injuries during his eight-year stint. He played eight times last season with three of those coming in the Europa League.

Jenkinson spent two seasons on loan at West Ham before moving to Birmingham City in August 2017. He dislocated his shoulder 32 minutes into his debut, meaning he was out for five months.

Jenkinson, who picked up one England cap against Sweden in 2012, represented Finland at under-21 level and could do so because of his Finn mother.

He is available to make his Forest debut against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.