Chelsea handed Kai Havertz boost as Jadon Sancho edges closer to Man Utd – Paper Round

Some familiar names feature in Tuesday’s Paper Round – Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea receive Havertz boost

Chelsea have been boosted by the fact Bayern Munich are no longer chasing Kai Havertz, the Evening Standard reports. Chelsea have zeroed in on making the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder their next acquisition after signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and the Blues are hoping to complete a £70m deal after the German club finish their Europa League campaign this month.

Paper Round’s view: Looking a matter of when, not if, but it’s worth adding a why in terms of why are other clubs letting Chelsea go unopposed in their pursuit of Havertz. A highly-rated 21-year-old but only wanted by one Premier League side, or Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG? Hard to believe, but perhaps it’s a sign of the times that few clubs are willing to spend such an amount.

Waiting game for Grealish as Sancho edges closer

The Jack Grealish to Manchester United will likely rumble on for a couple of months as the club focus on signing Jadon Sancho, the Daily Mail reports. Borussia Dortmund’s reported August 10 deadline for transfer dealings could speed United up in their pursuit of Sancho, and the Premier League club could then bide their time when trying to prise Grealish away from Aston Villa, who will likely play hardball when it comes to letting their star player go. A £80m fee has been reported, which could take United’s spending to near £200m if they pay around £100m for Sancho – a move which could be finalised soon with papers reporting a five-year deal has been agreed.

Paper Round’s view: It’s unlikely Villa will set any such deadline that Dortmund have, but for United there would be no harm in wrapping business up early ahead of the new season. There’s still a Europa League to go out and win, but it would be some message to their rivals if they head into September with Sancho and Grealish in their midst. Waiting until October 5 – when the window closes – may not be wise.

Zaha for £30m?

Crystal Palace could be willing to sell Wilfried Zaha for £30m, The Sun reports, although there have been no takers so far for the 27-year-old. Despite reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, no club have tabled a bid for Zaha, who is under contract at Palace until 2023. Palace had once valued Zaha at £70m, but would now be willing to let him go for £30m as the Ivory Coast international edges towards the exit door once more.

Paper Round’s view: Wasn’t it even £100m at one point? Now just £30m, again perhaps an indication of the impact coronavirus is having on clubs, but as each season ticks by Palace will be aware the asking price will only go down unless Zaha improves his performances. After years of insisting he’ll stay, it’s bizarre to see that their change in approach has been met by… well, no one, it would seem.

Premier League delay... for some?

The Premier League 2020-21 season is set to start on September 12, but perhaps not for a handful of clubs, the Daily Mail reports. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves are all playing in European competitions this month, meaning the four clubs will not have long to prepare for the new campaign, but if there is not a 30-day window between their final European game and their Premier League opener a postponement could be granted.

Paper Round’s view: A fast-tracked restart, a shorter off-season, some European football to boot, followed by a hurried 2020-21 campaign and then Euro 2020 (Euro 2021) and Copa America. So. Much. Football. Perhaps five substitutes is fair after all, especially if these bigger sides will be playing every other day. They'd do well to be fit for the major international tournaments next year.

