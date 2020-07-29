Chelsea target Matthias Ginter available for right price - Expert View

Borussia Monchengladbach will sell Chelsea target Matthias Ginter if the price is right, says our transfer experts in Eurosport Germany.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have shown concrete interest in signing 26-year-old central defender Ginter, report Kicker.

Bild are reporting that Inter are out of the running for him, though, and that sporting director Max Eberl says he is not for sale.

Ginter, who has made 102 appearances for Monchengladbach since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, is currently contracted until 2021.

His impressive 2019/20 campaign has caught the eye of a number of potential suitors, including Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

THE EXPERT VIEW

Florian Bogner (Eurosport Germany): Ginter is an undervalued centre back. He played a great season at Gladbach and deserves to play at a top club.

The question is whether Gladbach are now a so-called 'top club' as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

Gladbach will always sell if a good bid is made like with Granit Xhaka, Thorgan Hazard, Jan Vestergaard, Marco Reus, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Mahmoud Dahoud in past years.

