Chilwell exit may be close as Leicester extend Fuchs deal - Paper Round

Ben Chilwell could leave for Chelsea, Liverpool may sell six players, Real Madrid plan for the future and Molde sign Erling Braut Haaland's cousin.

Fuchs and Morgan sign new Leicester deals

Leicester City have moved to tie down two of their league-winning squad members. The Telegraph states that club captain Wes Morgan, 36, has rarely featured for the first team this season and Christian Fuchs, 34, was considering a switch to the US where his family are based, but he and Morgan have signed 12-month deals. Fuchs remaining at Leicester could suggest Chilwell is on his way to Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: Ben Chilwell could well be sold to Chelsea in the transfer window, keeping a reliable squad member like Fuchs is a sensible move for Leicester, and with him and Morgan staying on, finances can be focused elsewhere instead of spending to address defensive weaknesses. Brendan Rodgers will be aiming for another Champions League finish next season.

Liverpool may sell six players

The Sun believes that Jurgen Klopp could let six of his squad go in the summer. The paper suggests that Naby Keita is one player who could be set for an exit after an indifferent time at Arsenal, while Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic could leave to raise funds for Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

Paper Round’s view: Traore’s ridiculous speed is increasingly allied with incisive attacking play, and would be an upgrade on Shaqiri and Origi as another striking option. Neves would offer a different style of midfielder - Liverpool’s weakest area - but earlier in the season he wanted to hold out for a move to Juventus, so that may be an obstacle.

Real Madrid plan for next season

Real Madrid are considering the future of their youngsters as they plan for next season. Real Madrid want Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen but may not be able to offer Reinier Jesus as it would make it harder for him to claim residency in Spain. Takefusa Kubo is another young player who may be sent out elsewhere, and Martin Odegaard’s future is currently unclear.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid have been consistently building for the future with big spending on young talent, and they so far have little to show for it. They have to see results in the next couple of seasons, or they will struggle to replace their ageing squad with ready-made replacements and have to go back to the market yet again.

Molde sign Haaland’s cousin

Norwegian side Molde have signed the cousin of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports that Molde signed 16-year-old Albert Braut Tjaland from Byrne, a second division Norwegian side that Erling also played for in the early stages of his career, before moving onto RB Salzburg in Austria.

Paper Round’s view: The Haaland’s are already a talented football family, and Tjaland has the scoring record at youth levels to suggest that he has plenty of promise too. Of course, it is rare enough for one member of a family to succeed at the top level of football, so the chances of Tjaland breaking through as impressively as his older cousin are remote.

