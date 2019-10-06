Pulisic considers futures

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic is already considering his future at Stamford Bridge after struggling to find his way into the first team under new manager Frank Lampard. The 21-year-old American arrived at Chelsea in the summer, but will look to leave if he believes he is not being given a fair chance by Lampard. He is currently being left out in favour of Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea celebrates after he scores his sides third goal during the pre-season friendly match between RB Salzburg and FC Chelsea at Red Bull Arena on July 31, 2019 in Salzburg, AustriaGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: It idoes appear that Pulisic is struggling to impress his boss in training, and that he is suffering as a result. But it is only a few months into the season, and quality players are usually able to succeed in the long term. If Pulisic is unable to rouse himself in what remain benign circumstances, then it is best he does leave for another club.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation 01:03

Chelsea to offer Willian a new deal

In a demonstration of the competition that Pulisic faces in order to get into the first eleven, the Sunday Express reveals that Chelsea winger Willian could be given a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old is able to leave on a free contract at the end of the season having been linked to Barcelona and Juventus, but Chelsea want to retain him for at least one more year.

WillianGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have been rewarded for their patience with Willian, who was in erratic form under Maurizio Sarri. Willian has always tried his best and now that the focus is on him more as Willian Hazard has moved to Real Madrid, he has embraced the opportunity and does not appear to be held back by his age.

Read the full story

Leicester prepare for Chilwell sale

Leicester are laying the groundwork in order to prepare for the sale of their left-back Ben Chilwell, says the Sun.. Ronan Darcy, Bolton Wanderers’ 18-year-old player is under consideration and could be bought in the winter transfer window. While Brendan Rodgers does not expect to lose Chilwell in January, the club are expecting offers of around £50 million from Manchester City and perhaps others.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City and Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Chilwell could be England’s full-back for the next decade if he continues his consistent improvement and retains fit enough, so £50 million would prove a bargain for any club luck enough to sign him. For Leicester, Bolton’s Darcy would be a sensible move now, as the lower league side’s financial problems means he could be available for a bargain price.

Read the full story

Solskjaer pleads for time

The Mirror report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for more time at Manchester United as his tenure starts to look closer to the end than the beginning. The paper reports him as saying: “At Molde and Cardiff I had tough times. I’ve been at that bottom end in the table. It’s not a nice feeling. If you get time to do what you are setting out to do, it’ll be fine. This is a period now with some fine lines going against us, but we’ll get there.”

Paper Round’s view: Unfortunately for Solskjaer there is little reason for him to be optimistic. He has been dealt a squad that does not appear fully committed, and hasn’t done since the days of David Moyes. His transfers have done well though, so perhaps the Glazers will recognise that if he is kept on he can continue to improve the squad, if not the performances.

Read the full story