Football

Could Juventus' Sami Khedira really be heading for the Championship? – Euro Papers

In a surprise twist regarding Sami Khedira's future, the Juventus midfielder is now reportedly attracting three British suitors in England's second tier who are looking to get promoted at the first time of asking. Everton have been linked to the ex-Real Madrid midfielder, but they now face stiff competition according to a report on the continent.

00:01:20, 151 views, 2 hours ago