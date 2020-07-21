David de Gea not certain to play for Manchester United in final games - Paper Round

David de Gea may be dropped, Chelsea want Robin Gosens, Arsenal target Said Benrahma may move on and Quique Setien to remain at Barcelona for now.

Solskjaer hints at De Gea exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that David de Gea could be moved on in the summer, and may not even keep his place for the remaining Premier League games. The 29-year-old ‘keeper has been in poor form of late and the Mirror reports that with a Champions League spot up for grabs, De Gea could be dropped, saying: “We’ll do that on Wednesday, we’ll do that on Sunday, and then when the season’s finished we’ll make more decisions.”

Paper Round’s view: De Gea should probably - with hindsight- have been dropped for much of the post-lockdown fixtures and it is hard to see how a player in such sustained decline can ever make a proper recovery. With the Champions League spot offering a huge reward then there can be little room for sentiment and Sergio Romero should expect to win his place back against West Ham on Wednesday.

Chelsea eye Gosens

Chelsea are considering their alternatives after being linked with Nicolas Tagliafico and Ben Chilwell at left-back. The Mirror believes that with Tagliafico wanted by Atletico Madrid and Chilwell’s asking price around £60 million, the 26-year-old Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens is a cheaper alternative at around £27 million.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea do not know if they are yet to claim a Champions League spot for next season. If they do manage it then it would give them the extra revenue that could allow them to push for Chilwell or compete with Atletico for Tagliafico. It makes sense to line up a cheaper option if neither of the other two transfers can be completed.

Benarahma may quit Brentford

The Telegraph reports that Said Benrahma may quit Brentford, despite the West London club still able to go up to the Premier League at the end of the season. The 24-year-old Algerian is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham, Aston Villa and Leeds United, and when asked about his longer-term future, simply said: “For the moment, I am only focused on Brentford.”

Paper Round’s view: At 24, perhaps Benrahma knows that he may have one more year left before it is essential that he moves onto the Premier League or another top competition to make sure he maximises his potential. If Brentford go up then it is easy to see him spend at least another season with them before earning a move to a more prominent club.

Setien to stay on as Barcelona boss

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Barcelona’s under-pressure boss Quique Setien will remain in charge of the Catalan side for the remaining Champions League games that the club will play after the conclusion of the Spanish league. They are set to take on Napoli in three weeks, and there is a truce between the players and the coaching staff.

Paper Round’s view: That truce will not necessarily hold even before the next game, despite its importance, but if it does there is still a chance that the Spanish club could end up as Champions League winners. With huge upheaval to come for the team it seems that Setien’s position is not even the biggest problem facing them before the start of next season.

