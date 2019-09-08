United set to lose De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is ready to leave the club on a free transfer, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old Spanish international had been expected to sign a new deal in the summer but he is yet to follow through. One sticking point is that he does not want to take a 25% pay cut if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Paper Round’s view: De Gea might well be worried about missing out on the top four, and that would be partly his fault given his form so far this season. There have been mistakes, and he looks vulnerable. Unless that changes soon it would make sense for United to ship him out in January if possible, or find a replacement in the summer - he is not the player he once was.

Van Dijk agrees new deal

The Mirror believes that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will, in contrast to De Gea, commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal for six years. The 28-year-old defender’s previous deal would have expired in 2023, but his new contract will run until 2026. It will also increase his wages to closer to £200,000 a week.

Paper Round’s view: That deal would take him up to 34, at which point he will be on the verge of retirement, you would assume. If he is able to command a place in the first team for the full six years, then that will represent a bargain, but there is a slight risk in offering a player such huge wages when he will finish the deal well into his thirties.

Chelsea ready for January transfers

Chelsea are preparing to spend in January, despite still having another window ban to serve. They have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and expect that they will have the punishment reduced to just a single window. The Mail carries a story that claims that as a result, they have contacted agents to prepare to do some deals in the winter transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have benefitted from the recent transfer window as it has given them the chance to develop both Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, both of whom could end up members of the first team squad for the foreseeable future. That should point to a cheaper way forward, but they will probably just spend £120 million on two defenders and forget the whole episode by 2020.

Newcastle and Southampton battle for Brown

Newcastle United and Southampton are going to battle it out for Hull striker Jarrod Brown. The 22-year-old forward has four goals in the first seven games of the season, and the Express thinks that the club could struggle to keep him at the next transfer window. Hull do not want to sell him, and will hold out for the full valuation, with a fee of £20 million mentioned.

Paper Round’s view: Brown clearly knows where the goal is and that is essential for teams who are trying to succeed. Both Southampton and Newcastle are likely to face relegation battles this season, and if they can find regular goes from somewhere that could be the difference when it comes to starting next season still in the top flight.

