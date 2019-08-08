Deadline Day LIVE - Spurs aim for double deal, Arsenal to make late move?

Refresh for latest stories

Rojo stays at United

Marcos Rojo was expected to sign for Everton today, but the central defender/walking red card will stay at Old Trafford for a while yet. There is a few weeks left of the transfer window in Europe though, so he may yet do one. For now though, Everton's loss is Manchester United's loss. Apparently Everton wanted a loan deal but United understandably wanted him gone for good.

Everton sign Iwobi - reports

A late deal is annouced by Twitter legend David Ornstein. The BBC report that Everton have managed to sign Alex Iwobi from Arsenal. The young Nigerian forward has joined for around £35-40m, if you are willing to take Ornstein at his word.

Danny Drinkwater joins Burnley on loan

Danny Drinkwater's Chelsea 'Hell' has come to an end. For now, at least. He has joined Burnley on loan for a season. He'll be a step up in quality for Burnley's squad, and he will hardly be fatigued by the last couple of years.

Andrew "Andy" Carroll signs for Newcastle

Andy Carroll's peripatetic career comes full circle as he returns to Newcastle, and there will be more details to follow.

Arsenal sign Tierney

After a summer of back-and-forth between Celtic and Arsenal, the two clubs have agreed a deal for 22-year-old full-back Kieran Tierney. The club's official Twitter account confirms the deal with the transfer window about to SLAM SHUT.

Unai Emery chunters: "We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve. He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Nketiah joins Leeds United on loan

One of Arsenal's more promising young players, their forward Eddie Nketiah, is joining Leeds United for a season in the Championship. He'll get first team experience, but whether being run into the ground by Marcelo Bielsa for a year will actually do him any good in the long term is another matter.

Lukaku joins Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has joined Italian side Romelu Lukaku, in one of the most drawn-out transfers of the window. The deal is worth a reported £77 million and you can read more about it here.

Heartfelt stuff, this.

Brighton sign Mooy

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced a one-year loan deal for Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy. Mooy was one of Huddersfield's better performers last season, and will add depth to the squad that is looking likely to battle relegation again.

Carroll close to Newcastle return

Boyhood Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll could finally return to the North East with his former club today. The striker's contract with West Ham was up in June, and having joined them from Liverpool, he could be part of the Steve Bruce revolution on Tyneside. They let Salomon Rondon leave at the end of his loan spell, and if fit Caroll can perform a similar role.

Watford announce Sarr transfer

A day after signing Danny Welbeck on a free transfer after his contract expired at Arsenal, Watford have another attacking player to use this season. Their Twitter account has just announced the capture of Ismaela Sarr. The 21-year-old Senegal international played for Rennes last season and has occasionally been linked with much more prominent sides, but Watford are the team to take the plunge. The player signs a five-year deal and cost around 35 million euros.

Austin completes West Brom switch

Charlie Austin, who had grown frustrated with life at Southampton, has completed a switch to Championship side West Brom for just £4 million. His deal runs for two years.

Everton - Two out of three is bad

According to Sky Sports News, Everton look likely to get their way with Marcos Rojo, who should join from Manchester United for £25 million. There is no excuse for paying money for Rojo, who has become progressively worse and unreliable at United.

The even worse news is that they are also set to miss out on Alex Iwobi and Wilfried Zaha.

Drinkwater move a possibility

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has said that there is a chance that Danny Drinkwater arrives today.

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a loan switch to the Clarets.

Klopp says business unlikely

Doesn't seem particularly likely that anybody will be coming in at Anfield by the sounds of it.

"It's not really likely, so if you have something else to do, go do it.

"You should go to Everton, they look busy. We will not make signings just for the sake of signing somebody. That makes no sense."

Steele at The Den

DONE DEAL! Millwall have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Luke Steele from Nottingham Forest. The 34-year-old has joined the Lions until January.

Palace line up Augustin

RB Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin remains a target for Crystal Palace today, and with Aston Villa appearing to drop their interest in the player, the Eagles have a clear swoop at the forward.

The 22-year-old would cost around £15m and remains in Germany but is on standby to fly to London if Wilfried Zaha leaves the club, according to Sky Sports.

Farke rules out Norwich business

Villa aren't the only newly-promoted Premier League club that has ruled out any more signings.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has just said: "We don't expect any further incomings today. I'm a happy man.

Big compliments to Stuart Webber, who has done an amazing job in the transfer window. We are in a good place.

"We want to build something here, and it was important we kept our best young players. That was our most important focus, to make sure we are safe for the future."

Norwich manager Daniel FarkePA Sport

No more signings at the Villa

Having brought in no fewer than 12 new faces, Aston Villa will not be bringing in any more signings.

In fairness, 15 players have left the club since they achieved promotion, due to contracts expiring and loans coming to an end.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, manager Dean Smith said: "We're pretty much done. We're happy with the signings we've made and the recruitment policy we adopted.

"We've been very fortunate with the owners that we have and the money they've put forward. I feel very happy with the squad we've assembled."

Carroll in line for Newcastle return

Perhaps the most sensational and sentimental deal of the day looks set to go through on Tyneside as free agent Andy Carroll closes in on a return to Newcastle.

The former West Ham striker has agreed personal terms and will sign an initial one-year contract according to Oliver Kay of The Times.

Carroll left Newcastle to join Liverpool for £35m in January 2011, making him the most expensive English striker in history.

Andy CarrollPA Sport

Rojo to turn Blue?

Everton, meanwhile, are prioritising the signing of a centre-back today - and having had a bid to sign Chris Smalling on loan rejected yesterday, they have returned to Manchester United for defender Marcos Rojo, according to reports.

The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire, and having been knocked back in their pursuit of Smalling, Everton are determined to land Rojo on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

With Kurt Zouma remaining at Chelsea, Marco Silva wants an experienced centre-back to compete with Yerry Mina and Michael Keane.

Marcos RojoPA Sport

Zaha misses Palace training

Now then, where will Wilfried Zaha end up at the end of the day? Sky Sports understands the winger missed training this morning.

The Ivory Coast forward handed in a transfer request on Wednesday, with Everton interested in signing him. Palace have already rejected a deal worth £70m from the Merseysiders.

Having not trained on Thursday, the player is at the very least not expected to play against the Toffees on Saturday on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Wilfried ZahaGetty Images

Drinkwater set for Burnley loan

Danny Drinkwater is close to a return to football!

Having not played since last season's Community Shield in the public eye, Burnley are close to agreeing a season-long loan move for the Chelsea outcast.

His salary is proving the only stumbling block, and the two clubs are negotiating a compromise, according to the Daily Mail.

Danny DrinkwaterGetty Images

Coutinho down to last two options?

Philippe Coutinho is still expected to depart Barcelona this month, but after ruling out a return to the Premier League, where could the Brazilian be heading?

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bayern Munich and Juventus both retain an interest in signing the former Liverpool playmaker - and any deal wouldn't need to be signed off today.

The window in Europe remains open for another few weeks, with clubs in Italy still able to make moves until August 18 and sides in Germany able to sign players up until September 2.

Philippe CoutinhoGetty Images

Brighton sign Yapi

DONE DEAL! Here's another one through the door and it concerns Brighton.

Graham Potter has been busy and it's a move with an eye on the future with French defender Romaric Yapi signing from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has joined up with the club's Under-23s squad on a year-long contract.

Newcastle sign Krafth

DONE DEAL! We have our second confirmed Premier League transfer of the day and it involves Newcastle, with the North-East club signing Emil Krafth from Ligue 1 side Amiens.

The Swedish defender has signed a four-year deal at St James' Park, with the fee reportedly around £5m.

Sessegnon deal 'hits impasse'

Oh dear Spurs fans, is it all going pear-shaped?

Hot on the heels of the Dybala deal being called off, The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis is now reporting that the £25m deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has 'hit an impasse'.

Dybala deal off

Tottenham's proposed move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is OFF, according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

The Serie A club have opted against selling the Argentine forward this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old had also been linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this summer, but now looks set to remain in Turin.

Carson to City?

Rob Green ended his playing career with the Europa League trophy in his gloves at Chelsea, but replacing Green as perhaps the most left-field transfer in recent Premier League history could see Scott Carson heading for Manchester City.

The BBC are reporting that City are closing in on signing the Derby goalkeeper on loan as Pep Guardiola seeks an experienced third-choice stopper.

Guardiola has already allowed Kosovo 'keeper Arijanet Muric to join Nottingham Forest on loan, meaning that cover is needed.

Redmond extends Saints stay

Southampton have already done some decent business this summer with the signing of Che Adams, but perhaps the best piece of news for Saints fans has just dropped.

Nathan Redmond has signed a new four-year contract extending his stay on the south coast until June 2023.

The winger said: "I’m really happy to have signed, and I'm just wanting to get the season up and going now.

"We've got a great group of players here, who I've been with for the last three years. I see them every single day and it's a pleasure to go out there and perform with them at the weekend and train hard with them every single week.

"I feel like we can hopefully build something special and to be a part of it for the next four years is good for me.”

Praet on brink of Foxes switch

Leicester are set to spend part of the money received for the sale of Harry Maguire with Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet undergoing a medical ahead of a £18m move, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgian midfielder would join an array of talent at Brendan Rodgers' disposal in the centre of the pitch, and personal terms are not expected to prove a major stumbling block.

McGinn signs new Villa contract

John McGinn has signed a new five-year deal at Aston Villa. The 23-year-old was the club's Fans' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season in their promotion-winning campaign.

McGinn told the club's website: "I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term."

Nketiah set for Leeds loan

Leeds have moved swiftly to replace Kemar Roofe after reaching an agreement for the season-long loan signing of Eddie Nketiah, according to the BBC.

Bristol City, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Swansea City were all keen on bringing in the youngster, but Leeds Director of Football Victor Orta has managed to sell Marcelo Bielsa's vision to the player.

Leeds sold Roofe to Anderlecht for £7m earlier this week.

Eddie NketiahGetty Images

Any more business at Palace?

Two deals that went through late yesterday at Crystal Palace saw the south London club bolster their midfield options as James McCarthy joined in a £8.5m deal from Everton while Victor Camarasa moved from Real Betis for a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Everton are expected to test Palace's resolve to hold onto Wilfried Zaha, after the winger handed in a transfer request on Wendesday.

But would Palace be able to find an adequate replacement in the time remaining?

West Ham sign Ajeti

DONE DEAL! We have our first transfer deadline day deal over the line as Albian Ajeti joins West Ham from Basel for a fee of £8million.

Switzerland international Ajeti scored 29 league goals in 58 games for Basel.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Hammers, with an option to a further two years.

He said: "Once I heard of West Ham’s interest I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League.”

Lukaku set to join Inter in deal worth £77m

Inter Milan have agreed a fee with Manchester United for striker Romelu Lukaku, and the player is set for his medical on Thursday ahead of a deal worth £77million.

Lukaku has arrived in Milan to finalise the switch having trained with Anderlecht this week, and refused to return to Carrington until his future was clarified.

That appears to have now resulted in the former Everton striker ending his time at Old Trafford after two years.

Romelu LukakuGetty Images

Arsenal 'agree £8m fee for Luiz'

Arsenal have agreed an £8m fee with Chelsea for the signing of defender David Luiz on a two-year contract, according to reports.

Luiz reportedly went on strike in order to force through a move to the North London club, and the BBC are reporting that a fee has now been agreed between the two clubs.

The Brazilian will have his medical later on Thursday, joining Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney at London Colney as Unai Emery looks to finalise two deadline day moves.

David LuizPA Sport

Brighton confident on Mooy signing

Brighton are set to bring in Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy on a season-long loan deal, according to The Sun.

The Seagulls will have the option to buy the Australia international at the end of the loan, and Mooy will travel south later on Thursday for his medical.

He will join his compatriot Mat Ryan at the Amex Stadium.

Aaron MooyEurosport

Good morning

Hello and welcome along to one of the busiest days of the footballing calender. Premier League clubs have until 5pm today to finalise their business.

There's no time to waste, so let's crack on and provide you with all the latest news.

7 August 2019

Neres stays at Ajax

He'd been linked with a move to Manchester United - but Ajax's forward David Neres is staying put, having signed a new four-year contract.

Palace bid for CSKA striker

Crystal Palace have bid £23 million for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, report Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old has scored 30 goals in 86 appearances for CSKA. Are Palace preparing for life without Zaha?

David Luiz to Arsenal!?

Very interesting developments in London. L'Equipe are reporting that David Luiz refused to train today and is trying to force a move to Arsenal.

David Luiz is reportedly looking to move to ArsenalPA Sport

Welbeck joins Watford

Danny Welbeck has been confirmed as a Watford player.

Zaha hands in transfer request

Sky Sports are reporting that Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request at Crystal Palace and wishes to leave the club.

Who is it?

Ismaila Sarr or Danny Welbeck.... or just a new sofa?

This is tense.

Spurs make new Lo Celso offer

More from Tottenham as their attentions have now turned to Giovani Lo Celso.

Giovani Lo Celso is a reported transfer target for TottenhamGetty Images

A Coutinho PL return 'unlikely'

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to return to the Premier League after rejecting a loan move to Tottenham, according to Sky Sports.

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to make a PL returnGetty Images

Lukaku's agent in London

It is the transfer saga that will simply not go away. Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello is in London to meet Manchester United officials to discuss an imminent transfer.

Inter Milan are reportedly lining up a bid and Lukaku had been granted permission by United to train with his former club Anderlecht.

The latest, according to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, is Lukaku is now not with Anderlecht. Lets see how this one plays out...

Norwich sign Amadou

Norwich have completed the signing of Ibrahim Amadou from Sevilla. The 26-year-old holding midfielder joins on a season-long loan and becomes the newly-promoted side's fifth signing of the summer.

More from Everton

It seems Everton are very keen to get some business done before the transfer window shuts... they've had a £30 million bid for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi rejected as their pursuit for a winger continues.

Everton's Smalling loan bid rejected

Everton have had a loan bid rejected from Manchester United for Chris Smalling, according to Sky Sports.

The arrival of Harry Maguire to United means Smalling's game time at the club could be limited.

Welbeck in Watford talks

Watford are hoping to sign Danny Welbeck on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail.

However, the Hertfordshire club are said to be concerned about his ability to stay fit.

Welbeck started just one Premier League game for Arsenal last season due to long-term ankle ligament damage which required two operations and was subsequently released by the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old's wages appear to be the sticking point, with Watford keen to offer him a lower basic wage than what he wants, but with performance-based add-ons to protect them should he get injured.

Danny Welbeck is reportedly in talks with WatfordPA Sport

Carl Jenkinson joins Notts Forest

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Carl Jenkinson from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old right-back, who has been owned by Arsenal since 2011, has joined the Championship club on a three-year deal. He made 41 appearances for the Gunners.

Mendy's not-so-subtle Cancelo hint

With Manchester City reportedly close to completing the signing of Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, City's French left-back Mendy has been busy stirring the pot this morning.

Danilo has arrived in Turin for his Juventus medical with Cancelo seemingly set to move the other way.

Man Utd 'end' Eriksen interest

Sky Sports News are reporting that Manchester United have ended their interest in Christian Eriksen. Tottenham have almost halved the asking price for Eriksen, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal 'agree personal terms' with Rugani

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of Wolves for defender Daniele Rugani, according to reports in Italy, but are yet to agree on a fee structure.

The Gunners have already had a 24-month loan rejected, but a deal could be struck if Arsenal agree to an 'obligation to buy' clause for a fee of around £40 million.

The 25-year-old has made 87 appearances for Juve.

Daniele RuganiGetty Images

Man Utd 'turn down' chance to sign Neymar

Manchester United have "turned down" the chance to sign PSG forward Neymar on loan, according to Manchester Evening News.

The offer was for United to pay an £18.5m loan fee as well as covering his wages for the next 12 months.

The Brazilian forward turned up late to pre-season training with the Ligue 1 champions and PSG have reportedly grown frustrated with the 27-year-old to the point they will allow him to leave on a loan deal.

Spurs offer Eriksen to United for just £70m

The lead story in today's Paper Round sees Tottenham offering Christian Eriksen on a discount. Tottenham Hotspur have almost halved the asking price for Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.

The paper reports that Spurs have taken the initial valuation for the 27-year-old Danish international of £130 million and reduced it to just £70 million. However, Manchester United will aim to pay just £50 million for the playmaker.

Everton 'closing in' on Zaha signing

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport transfer live blog! The Telegraph claims that Wilfried Zaha is still in Everton’s sights with two days left of the transfer window. They are expected to make another bid for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, as well as for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, also 26.

However, they are more likely to land the 27-year-old French World Cup winner, Djibril Sidibe, from Monaco on a year’s loan.

Wilfried Zaha in action for the Ivory CoastGetty Images

Philippe Coutinho is going somewhere but no-one seems to know where!

6 August 2019

Coutinho back to Arsenal?

Now El Larguero are saying that Coutinho is actually going to Arsenal.

My head hurts...

Spurs find agreement with Juve for Dybala

Spurs aren't hanging around...

Now Sky Sports Italia are reporting they have found an agreement with Juventus for Paulo Dybala. Now they have to find a similar agreement with the player.

Roofe joins Anderlecht

This has to be one of our favourite deals of the window.

Keemar Roofe has joined Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht!

Wilson joins Bournemouth on loan

Another loan move for a talented Liverpool youngster as Harry Wilson joins Bournemouth on loan for the season.

Importantly for LIverpool there is no option to buy in this deal, this is for Wilson to develop as a player before returning to Anfield.

Coutinho to Spurs

Or you know maybe he might be going to Spurs?

Coutinho set for PL loan

You can take your pick as to who he will be joining but it seems likely that Philippe Coutinho will be joining a Premier League side on loan.

He's clearly fallen out of favour at Barcelona and perhaps a loan will be just what he needs.

Ozil to join DC United?

This could be very interesting.

Washington Post reporter Steven Goff is saying that DC United will meet with Mesut Ozil's representatives next week.

Could be a potential replacement for Wayne Rooney?

West Ham sign Cardoso

West Ham have confirmed the signing of defender Goncalo Cardoso from Boavista on a five-year contract.

Cardoso, whose deal includes the option to extend for a further year, was part of the Portugal side that claimed the runners-up spot at the U19 European Championships in July.

"I am very excited and it’s a dream come true," the teenager told the club's official website. "I always dreamt of coming to England and now I’m here at this big, historic club, so I’m very happy."

Puncheon joins Cypriot club

Jason Puncheon has joined Cypriot First Division side Pafos FC, with the club describing the midfielder as "one of the biggest signings in Cypriot history".

Puncheon was released by Crystal Palace in May, but trained with the club during the summer.

Awoniyi loan

There's a loan move for Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi.

The forward will join boss Jurgen Klopp's former club Mainz on loan for the season.

Di Santo joins Atletico

Who remembers Franco Di Santo? He's joined Atletico in Brazil!

Arsenal interested or not interested in Coutinho?

Right so L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi says that Philippe Coutinho is close to joining Arsenal...

But Julien Laurens says that is not true at all.

So you know, believe whoever you want!

Bordeaux complete Koscielny signing

Arsenal have confirmed Laurent Koscielny is joining Bordeaux after fee of around around £4.6m was agreed between the clubs.

The Gunners wanted the Frenchman to stay, but they have opted to not stand in his way, with one year remaining on his contract.

The 33-year-old underwent a medical on Tuesday before completing a return to France after nine years in the Premier League.

Palace 'knock back' improved Everton bid for Zaha

Crystal Palace have rejected an improved cash-plus-players approach from Everton for Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues had already seen a £52m bid knocked back last month but a new new £65million offer involving Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy has now also been turned

Marco Silva is desperate to land a new winger following the sale of Ademola Lookman, while he is stillseeking to offload Yannick Bolasie and Kevin Mirallas.

Derby confirm Rooney coup

Derby have confirmed Wayne Rooney will join the club as player-coach from January 2020 on initial 18-month deal.

Rooney said: "I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters.

“I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and academy.

“I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

Wayne RooneyGetty Images

Wilson in talks with Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a season-long loan move for Harry Wilson.

Eddie Howe looks set to be without David Brooks for the start of the campaign due to an ankle injury, and the Cherries boss has targeted Wilson as a potential option to fill the creative void.

Wilson impressed both for Derby in the Championship last season and during Liverpool's pre-season tour, and Sky Sports report that the Welshman is speaking with the south coast club.

Harry Wilson could yet have an active role with Liverpool this seasonGetty Images

United gazump Spurs in race for ‘Portuguese Lampard’

Manchester United and Tottenham have squabbled over Bruno Fernandes for long enough, but a report in Portugal suggests a winner may be on the horizon…

Euro Papers has arrived! Check it out...

Koscielny 'poised to move to Bordeaux'

Bordeaux are reportedly poised to sign Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny for a fee of up to 5 million euros (£4.6m).

The 33-year-old is having a medical on Tuesday before completing his move to the Ligue 1 club, according to a report in the BBC. In addition to the medical, personal terms with Bordeaux still need to be finalised, the report claims.

United 'bid £46m for Ajax star Neres'

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport transfer live blog! We start with reports that Manchester United are already looking to spend yet more money in this transfer window.

ESPN Brazil reporter Jorge Nicola said in his blog for Yahoo! that the Red Devils have turned their attention to Neres in the hopes of landing him before the transfer window closes.

According to Nicola, Ajax would hold out for a whopping £64m for Neres as the player's former club, Sao Paulo, would receive 23 per cent from the value of the sale.

David NeresGetty Images

5 August 2019

That's it from us today, but be sure to join us first thing tomorrow morning with just three days remaining for Premier League clubs to do their business this summer. It looks set to be a busy 72 hours!

Cancelo arrives at Lowry Hotel

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the signing of Joao Cancelo after the Juventus defender arrived at The Lowry Hotel.

The Portugal international is set to join the Premier League champions for £27.5m, with Danilo also heading the other way as part of the deal.

Cancelo is capable of operating both at right back and on the left, a position that has proven problematic for Pep Guardiola.

Palace win race for Cahill

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

The 33-year-old joins the Selhurst Park club as a free agent, having being released by Chelsea at the end of last season following seven years at Stamford Bridge.

Having signed a two-year deal worth £75,000 a week, the former Bolton defender said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Gary Cahill celebrates Chelsea's Europa League success last seasonGetty Images

Koscielny set to leave Arsenal

Arsenal have failed in their bid to convince captain Laurent Koscielny to remain at the club - and the Gunners are now seeking to offload the wantaway defender before the end of the transfer window.

The north Londoners have tried to broker peace talks with the Frenchman, but negotiations have proved unsuccessful, according to the Daily Mail.

Koscielny, who has been made to train with the youngsters, wants to return to his native France with both Bordeaux and Rennes interested in signing the centre-back.

Laurent KoscielnyGetty Images

Maupay signs for Brighton

Brighton have signed striker Neal Maupay from Brentford on a four-year contract for a fee in the region of £20m.

The 22-year-old has been a long-term target for the Seagulls, and Graham Potter said: “Neal is a talented striker, with good strength and pace, and he is a goalscorer. He will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options, and we are delighted to have completed the transfer.

“His record in the Championship has been exceptional, with 41 goals across the last two seasons, and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League.”

Neil Maupay has left Brentford for BrightonGetty Images

Rooney to Derby?

This could be the most sensational piece of transfer business this summer.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Wayne Rooney is being lined up as a player-coach at Derby County.

Derby appointed former Barcelona midfielder Phillip Cocu as manager last month on a four-year contract - and the Dutchman has initiated preliminary talks with the DC United forward.

Wayne RooneyGetty Images

Sessegnon in Spurs talks

Tottenham are looking into the possibility of snapping up Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham with talks ongoing, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has been a longstanding target for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Sky Sports claim the two clubs are confident of an agreement being reached before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Sessegnon scored twice and provided six assists as Fulham were relegated from ther Premier League last season. Sessegnon's arrival could pave the way for Danny Rose to leave the club.

Ryan Sessegnon has the ability to strike fear into defencesGetty Images

Sane determined to force City exit

Leroy Sane is determined to leave Manchester City this summer for Bayern Munich, according to Kicker.

The Germany winger has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena throughout the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. His contract has two years left to run and he has no intention of signing an extension, according to the report.

Bayern are also set to sign Sane's younger brother Sidi, who is currently coming through the ranks at Schalke.

Liverpool move for Adrian

Jurgen Klopp has been dealing in the transfer window again, this time signing goalkeeper Adrian.

"I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club," Adrian said.

"I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better."

United seal Maguire deal

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender in history after sealing an £85 million move to Manchester United from Leicester City.

The England centre-back has signed a six-year deal at Old Trafford, with an option for a further year.

Pogba bid rejected by United

Manchester United have turned down an offer for Paul Pogba from Real Madrid in a deal which involved James Rodriguez moving in the other direction, according to Sky Sports.

Madrid, who have had a poor pre-season as they look to rebuild under Zinedine Zidane, made the offer last week.

Why United ended Dybala pursuit

The lead of our Paper Round is centred around Manchester United ending their reported pursuit of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, according to the Daily Telegraph.

United have pulled the plug due to their reservations about the Argentine’s desire to join the club, as well as his ‘huge’ wage demands.

United had been discussing a deal which would see Romelu Lukaku join the Italian champions in turn, but the break down over Dybala – who was asking for £350,000-a-week according to the Independent – means Lukaku’s hopes of moving to Turin are all-but over.

Barcelona 'looking to sell stars'

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport transfer live blog! We start by flagging up that Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has hinted that he may be looking to sell some of his top players this summer due to "increased competition".

Speaking after his team beat Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, Valverde said: "There are quite a few players in midfield. We'll see if something happens.

"I don’t know if any sales or signings will be completed. This year there is more competition."

What does this mean for the likes of Arturo Vidal? Reports in Spain have already linked him with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona gives his team instructions during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on April 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.Getty Images

4 August 2019

That's it for Sunday from us. The countdown to the transfer window slamming shut will start on Monday morning. Private jets at the ready!

Liverpool to sell Mignolet

Liverpool have been quiet in this transfer window but it looks as though they will be getting rid of much-maligned goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Belgian Premier League correspondent Kristof Terreur is reporting that Mignolet is on his way for a medical at Club Brugge this evening and will join on a five-year deal, with Liverpool receiving around £6.4m up front.

Will Liverpool bring someone else in? If not, 20-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher will be their only back-up to Alisson Becker. They have been linked with Adrian and Cardiff's Neil Etheridge.

Lukaku's future?

What does all this mean for Romelu Lukaku? We were very much expecting him to be at Juventus next season but the breakdown of the Dybala deal might put the mockers on that, so he may have just four days to find a new club.

One place he might check in with is Inter Milan, where one of his biggest admirers Antonio Conte has been talking up his changes of signing the Belgian.

“For sure Lukaku, we are talking about a good player, a striker that in the past I tried to buy when I was Chelsea’s coach," Conte said.

“We’re talking about two big clubs, Juventus and Inter Milan, but honestly I don’t know. Only my way is to work with this group of players, to try to improve this group and instil the right mentality.”

Antonio Conte has tried to sign Romelu Lukaku beforeGetty Images

Maguire too much for City

We all know, or at least think we know, that United are about to pay £80million for centre-back Harry Maguire but he might have ended up across Manchester at City.

But Pep Guardiola has insisted that he would only have done the deal if Leicester's asking price had been lower. Read the full story below.

United pull plug on Dybala deal

Wow. Big news coming out of United tonight - and it's not all about Harry Maguire. Paulo Dybala has been a reluctant target at best for Manchester United but had at least agreed to talks with them.

The Telegraph are now reporting that United have called off the deal, which involved a proposed swap with Romelu Lukaku going in one direction while Dybala and Mario Mandzukic going in the other, because manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want to bring in players who are not 'fully committed' to the project at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manager of Manchester United during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and AC Milan at Principality Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Cardiff, WalesGetty Images

Arsenal's Tierney efforts stall again

Arsenal have been their own worst enemy in their efforts to sign Kieran Tierney, bidding well below Celtic's valuation of the talented left-back.

But now fate may also intervene because Tierney is still recovering from a serious injury which Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes may take some time to heal.

Lennon said: “He had a double hernia and he still has the Osteitis pubis problem so it's a slow burner that one.”

Ajax exodus continues

It was seemingly inevitable that, after such an impressive Champions League run last year, the Ajax team would find themselves descended upon by Europe's biggest clubs.

Donny van de Beek looks like the next one to go with Real Madrid interested in adding him to their midfield corps.

Spanish newspaper Marca that the player himself has an agreement with Madrid and it is now up to the clubs to do a deal that will see the Dutch side suitably remunerated.

Fernandes prefers Tottenham to United

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly told his Sporting Lisbon bosses that he is more interested in joining Tottenham than Manchester United.

The Mail on Sunday claim he had a meeting with Sporting Lisbon president Federico Varandas on Friday in which he made it clear that he was leaving, and hoped to be London-bound.

It's a hammer blow for Manchester United, who have relied on their reputation to tempt players to Old Trafford, to see one of their long-term targets choose Spurs over the Red Devils. It remains to be seen though whether Tottenham are prepared to meet Sporting's £64million valuation of the midfielder.

Arsenal priced out of Coutinho loan deal?

The Mirror report that Philippe Coutinho could be the subject of talks between Arsenal and Barcelona as the two sides prepare to meet in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp.

However, it is believed that Barca want £27 million for just a single year loan deal, which would be far too much for Arsenal to afford, unless they were able to include a reduction on any permanent transfer to follow.

Maguire set to complete United deal

Not so much a done deal, but certainly one that we're all expecting to go through.

The Sun and other papers are reporting that Harry Maguire is on his way to Manchester United's Carrington complex ahead of his £80 million transfer.

Barca confirm signing of Junior Firpo

Another done deal!

Junior Firpo is now a Barcelona player!

Everton confirm Kean deal

Everton have confirmed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus!

Barca target Neymar on loan

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport transfer live blog we kick off with some news from Spain that Barcelona think they have a way to sign Neymar.

Sport say that theya re trying to sign the Braizlian on loan from PSG with an obligation to buy.

3 August 2019

That's it for the day's transfer news but there will be more updates throughout Sunday.

Eagles close in on old Bluebird

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Having received a good reference from former Eagles boss Neil Warnock, Roy Hodgson should sign Camarasa before Thursday, although Burnley are also keen on him.

Wolves hunting Saint

Wolves are the latest club to be linked with Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

Everton made enquiries about the Gabon international earlier this week, but after they secured the signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin yesterday, a move to Molineux now appears more likely.

Seagulls swoop for Webster

Brighton & Hove Albion have smashed their record transfer fee by signing Adam Webster from Bristol City for a fee believed to be in the region of £20 million.

It is believed this signing is likely to lead to Lewis Dunk moving to Leicester City for around double Webster's fee.

Work permit hindering Long move

West Ham are hoping to sign American centre back Aaron Long before the transfer window closes on Thursday but may be scuppered by the failure to secure a work permit in time.

Long, 26, hopes to secure a move from the New York Red Bulls who he has been a regular for in the MLS for the last three seasons.

Saints in for Silva?

Southampton have been linked with a move for AC Milan's Portuguese striker Andre Silva.

The 23-year-old marksman, who has netted 15 in 33 games for his country, spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

Eagles set to lose Sorloth

Crystal palace striker Alexander Sorloth is set to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park.

The Norway international joined The Eagles from Midtyjland in 2018 but spent the last half of the season on loan at Gent.

Arsenal looking for defensive reinforcements

Having already broken their transfer record with the £72m acquisition of Nicloas Pepe, Arsenal are ready to re-ignite their interest in Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have had two bids - £15m and £25m - rejected for the Scottish left-back but are now ready to go again.

2 August 2019

Newcastle confirm Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United's Steve Bruce revolution continues apace after the club confirmed the signing of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 22-year-old can play on both flanks, and has cost an initial £16.5 million fee that could rise to £20 million in total.

In addition to Maximin, Newcastle have also brought Jetro Willems, a Dutch international left-back, to St James' Park on loan.

Everton sign Gbamin

Everton have replaced Idrissia Gueye - who joined Paris Saint-Germain on Monday - by signing Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The 23-year-old midfielder arrives from Bundesliga side Mainz for a reported fee of £22.5 million.

United agree world record Maguire fee

Manchester United have 'completed' an £80 million deal for defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

The 26-year-old England international ahead of their pre-season friendly against Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

The fee is set to be a club record for a defender, with Virgil Van Dijk moving to Liverpool for £75 million in January 2018.

Harry Maguire - Leicester CityGetty Images

Burnley sign goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United

Burnley have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Peacock-Farrell's transfer follows the departure of goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who signed for Aston Villa on Thursday in a deal worth eight million pounds.

The club also signed former England youth international Adam Phillips after a successful trial, with the midfielder signing a one-year deal.

Malcom switches Barca for Russia

Malcom has left Barcelona and joins Zenit Saint Petersburg for an initial fee of €40 million which could rise to €45 million.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract with the Russian Premier League champions.

Bielik moves to Derby

Krystian Bielik has left Arsenal and has joined Derby permanently for £10 million.

The Poland under-21 international has signed a five-year deal and was an influential figure for Charlton Athletic in their promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign.

The 21-year-old centre back joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw for a reported fee of £2.4 million in 2015.

Derby have also announced today they have signed midfielder Matt Clarke on a season-long loan from Brighton.

Blades break record for McBurnie

Sheffield United have signed Scotland international Oli McBurnie for a club record fee which is reportedly £20 million.

The 23-year-old striker joins from Swansea City where he scored 22 goals in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

United boss Chris Wilder said: "We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area."

Roofe to Anderlecht?

Anderlecht are interested in signing Kemar Roofe from Leeds United.

According to Sky Sports, the Belgian club - managed by Vincent Kompany - have identified the 26-year-old striker as a transfer target.

Roofe, who has scored 32 goals in 122 matches since moving from Oxford United in 2016, was the Championship club's top scorer last season.

Kemar Roofe is reportedly an Anderlecht transfer targetPA Sport

Dani Alves joins Sao Paulo

Former Barcelona, Juventus, PSG defender Dani Alves has joined Sao Paulo on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Brazil captain Alves, 36, signed a deal until December 2022 after leaving Paris at the end of his contract in June.

Maguire left out of squad for final friendly

Harry Maguire will be left out of Leicester's squad for their final pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Friday night, according to reports.

The Telegraph are reporting that Maguire held discussions with Brendan Rodgers on Thursday morning and they agreed the defender would train on his own ahead of the friendly at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester prepare for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 11th without him.

Bayern deny Sane agreement

One saga that is far from over however is the one involving Leroy Sane.

Yesterday Bayern released a statement denying that they had reached an agreement to sign the German international.

Everton agree Kean fee

Good morning and welcome to Friday's Transfer blog. We kick off with reports that Everton have agreed a fee with Juventus for striker Moise Kean.

The fee is £30 million which to us seems like astonishingly good value for a player as supremely talented as Kean.

1 August 2019

Saint-Maximin to St James' Park done?

Newcastle United are edging closer to a £20m agreement with Nice for winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to widespread reports, the deal is expected to be £16.5m with an additional £3.5m based on performance-related clauses.

The 22-year old is set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract at St James' Park.

Milan beat Everton to Leao signing

AC Milan have beaten Everton to the signing of Portugal Under-21 forward Rafael Leao from Lille.

The Serie A club announced the deal on Thursday, adding that Leao has signed a five-year contract.

The club did not disclose financial details, but according to Italian media reports, Milan paid Lille 35 million euros (£32m) for the 20-year-old.

City turn down Bayern bid for Sane

Manchester City have rejected an opening bid of £72million from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane, according to The Metro.

Sane has been heavily linked with a return to Germany, but City have batted away Bayern's initial offer.

City are keen for Sane to stay, with the winger's current £180,000-a-week deal running until the summer of 2021.

Leroy Sane is wanted by Bayern MunichGetty Images

Arsenal confirm Pepe signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a reported £72million.

Pepe becomes the club's record signing, surpassing the £55m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Ivory Coast international scored 22 Ligue 1 goals last season for Lille and it has been reported that the winger has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates.

It is believed that Arsenal have paid £20m up front for Pepe, with the remaining £52m to be paid in instalments.

Nicolas Pepe has become Arsenal's club-record signingGetty Images

Bordeaux enter race for Koscielny

Bordeaux have joined the race for Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, with the club's sporting director admitting he would be "thrilled" to sign the centre-back.

Koscielny has expressed his desire to end his nine-year stay in North London, having refused to join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Rennes are also keen on signing the France international, with Gunners technical director Edu meeting the French club's president and the player's agent in London this week. But Bordeaux have now added their name to the list of suitors.

Laurent KoscielnyGetty Images

Real Madrid turn to Van de Beek

De Telegraaf is reporting that Real Madrid are hoping to complete the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before the close of the transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane's side have suffered a poor pre-season campaign and have made the Netherlands international, a star in Ajax's Champions League semi-final run, their number one target ahead of the new La Liga season.

Man City back in for Cancelo

Manchester City have reopened talks with Juventus over a move for right-back Joao Cancelo, according to the Guardian.

The Premier League champions have already had an offer of €40 million plus Danilo rejected by their Serie A counterparts this summer but Juve's stance on accepting a part-exchange deal has softened since. Talks are ongoing.

Milan snap up Lille star

AC Milan have confirmed the arrival of Lille star Rafael Leao. The Portugal under-21 forward has signed a five-year deal at San Siro, having spent just one year in Ligue 1.

Lille pave way for Pepe's Arsenal move

Lille have signed Nicolas Pepe's replacement as the Ivorian forward moves closer to a switch to Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to confirm their record-breaking deal for Pepe imminently after the attacker reportedly underwent a medical earlier in the week. And the transfer could be closer to fruition after LOSC sealed the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Charleroi.

Bournemouth bring in Dutch winger

Bournemouth have spent €15 million to bring in Netherlands international winger Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge, their fourth signing of the summer.

"Coming to Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told the club's official TV channel.

Villa seal double deal for Heaton & Nakamba

Aston Villa's summer transfer spree has continued with the acquisition of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

Villa have now made 11 signings this summer, with the newly-promoted side's spending going beyond £110 million now.

The deal for Heaton was swiftly followed by confirmation that Marvelous Nakamba had moved to Villa Park from Club Brugge, with the Zimbabwean penning a five-year deal.

Malcom edges towards Barcelona exit

Malcom's rumoured move from Barcelona to Zenit St Petersburg appears to be getting closer after the club confirmed that he had been excused from training to "resolve his future".

The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou from Bordeaux last summer for a fee of £36.9 million but after failing to make the grade at Camp Nou, it appears his future lies in Russia, with Zenit paying a similar price for his services.

Lazio preparing for Milinkovic-Savic exit

Lazio are loathe to let Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leave the club, according to Corriere Dello Sport, but have begun to prepare for the Serbian's exit as Manchester United target his signature.

One name mooted as a potential replacement is his countryman Luka Milivojevic, who has one year left on his Crystal Palace contract. Another option is Trabzonspor's promising Turkey international midfielder is Yusuf Yazici.

31 July 2019

NAPOLI ENTER RACE FOR ZAHA

Napoli are willing to offer Crystal Palace £54.6million for their wantaway winger Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

Zaha is deperate to challenge himself at a higher level, but the Ivory Coast forward has so far found his desire to leave Selhurst Park thwarted by Palace.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of bids from Arsenal and Everton this summer, but with four years remaining on his contract, Palace are in no rush to sell.

Wilfried ZahaGetty Images

UNITED 'REACH AGREEMENT' FOR WONDERKID

The Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester United have 'reached an agreement' with Monaco to sign 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The France U16 international has been at the heart of a legal dispute with the Ligue 1 club over his contract after a falling out with his family led to a desire for all ties to be cut.

Mejbri's representative Jorge Mendes has been at United's Carrington training base to discuss a deal with Ed Woodward and it has been claimed that a £9million fee has been agreed.

HOWE 'CONFIDENT' OF FRASER STAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists he remains optimistic about the club's chances of retaining Ryan Fraser beyond the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium after a stellar 2018/19 campaign for the Cherries, with Arsenal said to be keen on signing the winger.

But speaking on Wednesday, Howe said: "I am confident that we can keep the squad together and keep adding players the other way to make us improve.

"I think (the speculation) is part and parcel of being a footballer at this level, especially if you're excelling and doing well.

"You're going to have people talk about you, write about you and speculate. I would urge any player in that situation to ignore the talk and just play football and do what you do best. I think Ryan's done that very well."

Ryan Fraser provided 14 Premier League assists last seasonPA Sport

DUGGAN JOINS ATLETICO

Toni Duggan has ended her two-year stay at Barcelona after joining Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid. The England forward helped Barcelona win the Copa de la Reina and Copa Catalunya Femenina last season, but the 28-year-old will has decided to take on a new challenge following the Women's World Cup.

The former Everton and Manchester City star said: "This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible.

"I've seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force. When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen."

NEW REDS DEAL FOR HOEVER

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

The 17-year-old said after signing his first professional deal: "I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the U23s. I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That’s what I am hoping for.

"I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better. It’s a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here.”

MORELOS SAYS NO TO CHINA

The Chinese Super League window has officially slammed shut as of... now! 5pm UK time, and one player who is staying put is Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old Colombian has turned down a lucrative £30m switch to Hebei Fortune. Morelos might have earned £10m-a-year before tax, according to reports - but will he remain at Ibrox?

Alfredo Morelos is not heading to China this summerPA Sport

BOATENG... AGAIN!

Kevin-Prince Boateng is about to rack up the 11th club of his professional career: his move to Fiorentina has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old had been on loan at Barcelona last season from Sassuolo but only made four appearances for the Spanish side and is now back in Serie A. Head-scratching all round.

MALCOM MOVE TO ZENIT 'DONE'

It's odd how quickly things can go downhill for a player: just ask Malcom. A year ago, he had made a €41million move to Barcelona, was on the verge of a debut for the Brazilian national side and appeared to have the world at his feet.

Now, he is off to Zenit St Petersburg for the same fee after just 15 La Liga appearances for Barca and a whole load of negative tabloid media to his name.

HEATON SET FOR VILLA SWITCH

The Aston Villa spending spree continues as Tom Heaton swaps clubs but not colours. He will continue to marshal a claret back four next season after an £8m bid was accepted for him by Burnley last night.

Heaton will likely slot in as Dean Smith's No 1 ahead of Jed Steer and Lovre Kalinic and take Villa's summer spend past £120m.

UNITED TURN TO SAMUEL UMTITI AS HARRY MAGUIRE ALTERNATIVE

With Eric Bailly out injured for between four to five months and their move for Harry Maguire beginning to drag, Manchester United are looking at alternatives.

And Ed Woodward has sounded out Barcelona about the availability of Samuel Umtiti. The France defender would cost substantially less than the Maguire.

30 July 2019

NAPOLI TO MOVE FOR CHUCKY?

There are various reports in Italy that Napoli are going to go back in for Hirving Lozano.

After PSV's exit from the Champions League they believe the Mexican will be available.

AUBAMEYANG CONTINUES TO TEASE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well know something that we don't.

And he's not afraid to have some fun!

PALACE BID FOR CHALOV

Meanwhile Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals in 30 league appearances last season.

AMIRI JOINS LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen continue their transfer policy of 'build one of the most exciting young squads in Europe' with the arrival of Nadiem Amiri from Hoffenheim.

It's the second player from Hoffenheim Leverkusen have signed following Kerem Demirbay.

CUTRONE JOINS WOLVES

Crikey Wolves mean business don't they?

AC Milan have confirmed that the Premier League side have signed talented young forward Patrick Cutrone.

DYBALA AGENT IN ENGLAND

There's movement on the Paulo Dybala front...

His agent is reportedly in London.

You can read the full story here!

MALCOM EDGES CLOSER TO RUSSIA

It looks as if Barcelona are getting ready to cut their losses on Malcom.

The forward hasn't really worked out and now according to Gerard Romero it looks as if a move to Russia, and specifically Zenit St Petersburg, is imminent.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG 'LIKES' SHKODRAN MUSTAFI POST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fuelled rumours about Shkodran Mustafi's future at Arsenal.

Mustafi has been linked with a move to Monaco and Aubameyang 'liked' a post about the transfer rumour.

SHINJI OKAZAKI HEADS TO MALAGA FOR SPANISH ADVENTURE

Shinji Ozaki, remember him?

The former Leicester forward has joined Malaga on a free transfer.

INTER MILAN TO INCREASE EDIN DZEKO BID DESPITE ROMELU LUKAKU INTEREST

Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for Edin Dzeko to £13.7million, despite being interested in signing Romelu Lukaku.

Negotiations have so far stalled for the Belgian international who is out of favour at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED URGED TO FLOG PAUL POGBA

Manchester United have been urged by Teddy Sheringham to flog Paul Pogba and accept whatever Real Madrid offer.

He said: "He's upset a lot of people with his demeanour and attitude at Old Trafford, and I think it would be best for everyone concerned if he left. I think he needs to go.

"If Real Madrid want him, whether they're going to be paying £100million, £150m, let him go, start again, and use the money to go and buy someone that really wants to being playing for Man United and showing how good he is and what his worth is for Man United."

LEICESTER NOT BUDGING ON HARRY MAGUIRE

Leicester and Manchester United are reportedly poles apart in their valuation of Harry Maguire.

The England international is back training with the Foxes, but Leicester are holding out for a fee of £90m - a world record fee for a defender.

IDRISSA GUEYE SEALS SWITCH TO PSG

Idrissa Gueye has sealed a £30million switch to PSG from Everton, penning a four-year deal.

Speaking after his move, he said: "I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe."

EVERTON KEAN ON JUVENTUS STRIKER

Juventus striker Moise Kean could be heading to Everton.

At least that's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Moise Kean to Everton, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours.

"The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract."

VERRATTI INSTRUCTS PSG TO SELL NEYMAR

Neymar has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and Marco Verratti thinks the PSG board should do what they can to sell him.

When quizzed over the Brazilian's future, Verratti said: "When a player really wants to leave, the club must let him go, according to the conditions set by the club, of course.

"But you must not keep a player who wants to leave. Of course, I would be disappointed to see him go."

EMERY IS A BIT CONFUSED BY KHEDIRA SPECULATION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reacted to suggestions he could try and sign Sami Khedira.

The German was spotted at the Emirates last Sunday during the Gunners' pre-season friendly against Lyon.

Emery said: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."

GUNNERS ON COURSE TO COMPLETE CLUB-RECORD SIGNING

Ornstein adds that the Gunners are set to complete a deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this week. The 24-year-old is reportedly in London to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Should that go without a hitch, Arsenal could be ready to complete the €80 million signing by the end of the week.

KOSCIELNY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PLAYING FOR ARSENAL AGAIN

BBC sport correspondent David Ornstein has an update on Arsenal’s transfer movements, reporting that newly appointed technical director, Edu, has taken a few important meetings in the last couple of days.

The first was with the Stade Rennes president and Laurent Koscielny's agent - the club captain Koscielny does not anticipate playing for the club again, with the 33-year-old wanted by Stade Rennes who could pay £8 million for the centre-half.

---