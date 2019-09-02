Deadline Day - Real Madrid, PSG set for late blockbuster deals?

Here are the key UK times for each of the European major leagues:

Bundesliga – 17:00

Serie A – 19:00

Ligue 1 – 23:00

La Liga – 23:00

European Transfer Deadline Day

Key developments:

Penaranda loaned out to Belgium

Watford forward Adalberto Penaranda has joined Belgian side KAS Eupen on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old forward has played three times for the Hornets, scoring his first Watford goal in last week's Carabao Cup win over Coventry.

Darmian completes Parma switch from Man Utd

The Manchester United exodus continued apace on the final day of the European transfer window as Matteo Darmian completed his move to Parma.

Darmian returns to Italy for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.4million after making 92 appearances for United in four years at the club.

Signed by Louis van Gaal from Torino in a £13m deal, he made 39 appearances in his debut season, but opportunities grew more limited with the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Mkhitaryan on brink of Roma loan move

Arsenal have agreed to allow Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Roma on a season-long loan deal.

The Armenian international flew into Fiumicino Airport this morning with the Italian club reportedly paying a loan fee in addition to covering the 30-year-old's wages for the duration of the loan.

There is no option or obligation to buy the midfielder, who joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal involving Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan has scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal, and he featured as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the north London derby.

Napoli confirm Llorente free transfer

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has signed a two-year deal at Serie A club Napoli.

The Spanish forward left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of last season having failed to sign a new deal under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 34-year-old has moved back to Serie A as a free agent having previously spent two years at Juventus.

The Spaniard had been linked with Manchester United this summer after the sales of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Hernandez joins Sevilla

Sevilla have completed the signing of Javier Hernandez from West Ham for a fee in the region of £8million.

The Mexico international was entering the final 10 months of his contract, and Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini signalled he would be willing to listen to offers.

Hernandez, who scored in West Ham's 1-1 draw at Brighton last month, made 63 appearances and scored 17 goals in his time at the East London club.

The transfer will free up funds at West Ham during the January transfer window.

PSG set to swoop for Icardi

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a move for wantaway Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine, who is reportedly suing his current club, has been linked with moves to both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla over the weekend but now looks set to move to the French capital on loan. Does that mean Thomas Tuchel is expecting one of his forwards to leave the club?

RMC report that PSG have beaten off competition from several clubs in Spain and Italy to secure his services, but the Ligue 1 champions will not have the option to buy the 26-year-old.