Henderson back out on loan?

Manchester United could loan out Dean Henderson in January in a move which would delay a decision on Sergio Romero’s future at the club, The Sun reports. Henderson returned to Old Trafford in the summer after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United, but the goalkeeper has been unable to dethrone David de Gea, who remains the club’s No 1 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With United keen for Henderson to get game-time, loaning the shotstopper out would mean keeping Romero as back-up.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson valiantly returned in his bid to force his way into Solskjaer’s plans, but that hasn’t materialised and it seems unlikely De Gea will be deposed while the Norwegian remains in charge. Moving out on loan makes sense for Henderson, maybe a year or two down the line he’ll deem a permanent move away the better option.

England v Iceland… but where?

Albania… or Germany? Following reports England could be forced to play next Wednesday’s Nations League game against Iceland in Albania, the Times reports that Germany could also host the match. With Iceland playing Denmark on Sunday, the former may not be able to travel to England and play at Wembley given the latter are now on the UK’s travel ban list. Albania emerged as a shock potential host for the match, and now Germany is being mooted too.

Paper Round’s view: A penny for the thoughts of all Premier League managers. Three international matches is bad enough, but knowing players who reached the England squad could be travelling to whatever corner of the continent to fulfil a pretty unessential fixture amid a global pandemic would be enough for managers across the top tier to rightly vent their fury.

Barca’s Dembele rethink

Barcelona have been forced into a rethink on forward Ousmane Dembele in light of Ansu Fati’s injury, the Mirror reports. Dembele had been linked with Manchester United but after that summer move did not go through the Frenchman stayed at Barca and found himself a back-up in Ronald Koeman’s plans. With Ansu out for four months, that could all change, and now Dembele has a chance to show the Catalan club he has a future there.

Paper Round’s view: That’s what a strong squad is for. Lose one forward to injury, turn to your bench and replace quality with quality. There is no doubting Dembele’s talent, and so here’s his chance.

Neymar to extend PSG stay?

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to extend his stay at the club beyond 2022, the Mail reports. The Brazilian is even keen to help the French champions scout for new signings in their pursuit of a first Champions League title, having lost the final to Bayern Munich three months ago. Extending the 28-year-old’s £600,000-a-year contract had not been deemed a priority, with the club more intent on tying down 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Paper Round’s view: Man wants to extend his £600,000-a-week contract. Fair enough. But as the report suggests, convincing Mbappe to stay is far more important given the forward would, of course, strengthen any side he joins and dent their own Champions League prospects in the process.

