Sancho will leave Dortmund… one day

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said “you don't have to be a prophet” to see that Jadon Sancho will not play for the club in five years’ time. Sancho has been linked with a return to England as Manchester United continue to show an interest in the 19-year-old England international. Zorc conceded Sancho would not be in Germany in five years, but stressed the winger’s development would not have been as successful had he stayed in England.

“No decision has been made," Zorc told Kicker. "But you don't have to be a prophet to know he won't play here for another five years. He has taken this positive development (at Dortmund). I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs.” Full story here

Paper Round’s view: You don’t have to be a prophet to see that leaving Dortmund for United is a step down either. Why Sancho would want to swap Champions League football for a team who are currently 10th in the Premier League is beyond anyone. You’d think Sancho realises that too. (Dortmund are eighth, yes, but three points off top.... United are TWELVE behind Liverpool)

Jan still the man for Spurs

Tottenham have opened talks with defender Jan Vertonghen regarding a new contract, the Daily Mail reports. The 32-year-old is in the final year of his current deal at Spurs, and the club are reluctant to offer him more than a one-year extension. The Dutchman would be free to leave at the end of the season, and could strike a deal with a European club in January, but Spurs are still keen to keep the centre-back.

Paper Round’s view: Bump up your wages, allow your club to make at least some money when you move on. Both parties win. However, with no other club meeting his £25m release clause earlier this year, who’s to say there’ll be much interest from top clubs going forward? Perhaps they are all waiting for him to become free… which now may not happen.

Suarez out, Piatek in?

Barcelona are considering bringing in AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek as a replacement for Luis Suarez, the Daily Mail reports. Suarez will be 33 next year, and the Spanish champions are looking into the possibility of signing a new striker in January, with Piatek identified as one possible target.

Paper Round’s view: The timing of this mooted replacement is somewhat off when you look at the stats, as Suarez has three goals in five league games to Piatek’s two in six. Not much in it, of course, but there’s life in the old do yet. That being said, at 24, Piatek would be a great replacement in the long-term.

The price of Rice

West Ham have valued Declan Rice at £100m in a bid to put off interest from Manchester United, the Mirror reports. The England international, who is also said to be a Manchester City target, has four years left on his current contract at West Ham, and the club are braced for clubs to come in for the midfielder as his stock continues to rise.

Declan RiceGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: A wise move from West Ham. Playing the Leicester card – make your demands clear and see if United will rise to it.