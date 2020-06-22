Football
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund win the race to sign Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund are close to sealing the transfer of Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to ESPN.

  • Jose Mourinho launches four-minute defence after Paul Merson’s Kane comments
  • The Premier League stars who must sign new deals by Tuesday... or miss rest of season
Transfers

Ajax sign Maarten Stekelenburg from Everton

6 HOURS AGO

The teenager has reportedly been a Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target but now appears to be heading for Germany.

Bellingham is unable to sign a professional contract until June 29, when he turns 17, but the deal is said to be all but completed.

Dortmund are set to pay a training compensation fee of around £20m and he will finish the season with Birmingham, who play in the Championship.

Bellingham went for a tour of United's training facilities in Carrington before the Covid-19 outbreak, but has instead opted for the Bundesliga side who are renowned for giving young players first-team opportunities.

Bellingham is expected to join up with fellow young stars Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Gio Reyna in the senior squad early next month.

Play Icon
WATCH

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48

Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Liverpool £32m short of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly asking price – Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 20:48
Related Topics
FootballTransfers
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Orlando Pride pull out of NWSL tournament after positive COVID-19 tests

18 MINUTES AGO
Football

Fiorentina held by Brescia after missing flurry of chances

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Calhanoglu shines as Milan sink Lecce 4-1

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleAjax sign Maarten Stekelenburg from Everton
Next articleLa Liga: Sevilla fight back to draw at Villarreal and move into third spot