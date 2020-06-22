Borussia Dortmund win the race to sign Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham - report

Borussia Dortmund are close to sealing the transfer of Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to ESPN.

The teenager has reportedly been a Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target but now appears to be heading for Germany.

Bellingham is unable to sign a professional contract until June 29, when he turns 17, but the deal is said to be all but completed.

Dortmund are set to pay a training compensation fee of around £20m and he will finish the season with Birmingham, who play in the Championship.

Bellingham went for a tour of United's training facilities in Carrington before the Covid-19 outbreak, but has instead opted for the Bundesliga side who are renowned for giving young players first-team opportunities.

Bellingham is expected to join up with fellow young stars Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Gio Reyna in the senior squad early next month.

