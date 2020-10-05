Can Cavani replicate Zlatan?

In a deadline day scramble Manchester United added Edinson Cavani to their attacking options after a move for Ousmane Dembele fell through and talk of a late Jadon Sancho bid never surfaced. Cavani, who left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, has signed a one-year deal at United with the option of a further 12 months, and the Independent report that the 33-year-old Uruguayan has been bought in order to inspire Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. The hope would be that Cavani follows in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was praised for his impact at United despite injury restricting his playing time during 18 months there.

Paper Round’s view: This would have been an incredible signing around three to five years ago. Now? It’s a bit of a gamble really, and one that must pay off for United. Talk of being a mentor to Greenwood, Rashford and Martial could always have the opposite effect if it disrupts the equilibrium, but should Cavani come in to add goals and another dimension to their attack then it will be worth the wages (reportedly £250,000 a week) and perhaps even the agent’s fee (reportedly €10m) after all.

Dembele scuppers Depay’s Barca dream

Depending on what outlet you are reading on or post deadline day, you will see contrasting reports on Dembele’s failed loan move from Barcelona to United. The Daily Star claim the forward is unhappy that the Spanish club blocked the move, although the Independent are among the papers picking up on Marca’s line which is stating Dembele turned down United. Either way, with Dembele not moving, there was no room for Barca to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon, meaning Ronald Koeman must wait at least another window to sign the Dutch forward.

Ousmane Dembélé did not join Man Utd on loan in the end

Paper Round’s view: Can take this with a pinch or salt really, it’s unclear how Dembele actually feels and who actually pulled the plug unless club or player speak out. What is evident is that Dembele faces an incredibly uncertain future at the Nou Camp just three years on from his move from Borussia Dortmund. A one-year loan elsewhere would have helped him get more minutes under his belt, although it has to be said at United – with Rashford and Greenwood – he would not have been a guaranteed starter there either.

Poch to United?

Away from transfers… The Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross reports that senior figures at Manchester United have approached Mauricio Pochettino’s camp about the possibility of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 6-1 home humiliation to Tottenham on Sunday has United considering their options, although executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will not sack the Norwegian during the international break, and instead hope to see a vast improvement when his players return.

Paper Round’s view: Glass can be half full or empty come the international break as it could do United some good after that embarrassing loss, or in contrast it could have been best to get them in and pick apart that defeat before moving on. Now you immediately look beyond the internationals and see matches at Newcastle, then PSG, then at home to Chelsea and RB Leipzig all before the end of October. A huge month for the club, and they don’t even have a game for another 11 days.

England trio to miss Wales match

Away from club football entirely, Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss the England match against Wales are they reportedly attended a 20-person party on Saturday. The Mail and The Times are among the papers reporting the trio will not feature in Thursday’s friendly as Gareth Southgate was left dealing with another off-field incident following Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden’s breach last month.

Paper Round’s view: At least Southgate named a 30-man squad, I suppose…

