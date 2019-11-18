With 26 goals in 18 games in all competitions this season, 19-year-old Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

He has already scored five hat-tricks this campaign and has found the net in every Champions League group match so far – seven in total, including one at Anfield.

Among his growing list of potential suitors, it is United who have been most heavily linked with the striker.

Video - Euro Papers: Real Madrid move to poach 'unstoppable' Man Utd target 01:20

Haaland worked under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, but the Norweigian could reportedly be tempted by a move to Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested.

However, the United rumours have intensified with the player’s father, Alf Inge Haaland, visiting Carrington (United’s training ground), according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

“I've been told by one source that his father has visited and been seen at United's training ground - but I don't know that for certain,” Ornstein said.

Alf Inge Haaland was famously on the end of a horror tackle from United captain Roy Keane back in 2001, with Keane going on to admit it was pre-meditated following a previous incident where Haaland accused the Irishman of feigning injury.

United have also been linked with January moves for Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele, but Ornstein added that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial’s return to form could mean the club decide against searching for a new striker in the mid-season window.

Both Rashford and Martial were on target in the 3-0 win over Partizan before the former also scored in the 3-1 win against Bournemouth.