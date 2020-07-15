Eurosport exclusive: Manchester City agree terms with Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City have edged closer to completing the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres after agreeing personal terms, report Eurosport Spain.

Listen to Game of Opinion

Sources close to the player have told Eurosport Spain that the player’s representatives met with City on Wednesday and reached total agreement on the terms of the deal.

Transfers Eurosport exclusive: Manchester City close to signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres YESTERDAY AT 10:03

Ferrán Torres could fill the gap left by Leroy Sane Image credit: Getty Images

All that is left now is for City to agree a fee for the player, whose deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021, with Valencia said to be keen to sell having missed out on Champions or Europa League footballer next season.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also showed an interest in the player, but Man City are thought to be in pole position for the player thanks to Torres' desire to play under Pep Guardiola.

Analysis - Torres to fill gap left by Sane

It's no coincidence that Manchester City failed to defend their title in the first season where they lacked real depth. Guardiola's strategy is built around having multiple and varied options in any given match and the absence of the injured Leroy Sane this season stifled that approach. Now, with Sane off to Bayern Munich, Pep needs a replacement, and Torres would fit the bill perfectly.

Just 20 years old, Torres is already known for possessing impressive pace, creativity and technique, as well as his ability to play anywhere across the attacking line - just what Pep likes. Still a young man, a few years under Guardiola could turn him into an exceptional footballer, which is why he prefers a move to City.

Football Guardiola hits back at Mourinho, Klopp and critics over FFP; calls for apology from UEFA 13 HOURS AGO