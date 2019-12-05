Silva in sticky situation as Toffees chase Simeone

Everton are considering sacking manager Marco Silva after a 5-2 thrashing in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool which left the Toffees languishing in the Premier League's bottom three. The Express are reporting that Everton are planning an audacious attempt to bring Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as a replacement, with the Argentine struggling this season in the Spanish capital. Atleti sit in sixth place in the table and Simeone's job is said to be under pressure, which could benefit Everton who are looking to lure the 49-year-old to Goodison Park.

Paper Round's view: It would be one of the most shocking stories of the season so far if Simeone went to Everton. It's surprising to hear that Atletico are willing to part ways with their manager, especially after all the work he has done at the club over the last eight years as boss and even in his playing career in the Spanish capital. Atleti are on course to qualify from their Champions League group and are only six points off the top spot in La Liga. Simeone has won seven titles at the Spanish club and has taken Los Colchoneros to two Champions League finals. No offence to Everton, but there are bigger clubs that could attract El Cholo, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich who are both managerless at the time of writing.

Decision made for Sancho

Jadon Sancho has reportedly revealed that he would prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United if he leaves Borussia Dortmund, according to the Express. The 19-year-old has been linked with a transfer away from the Bundesliga club and could move as early as January due to being unhappy with his current treatment. The Dortmund winger has been disciplined by the club on multiple occasions this season for breaking rules regarding his time-management. Sancho is most likely to return to the Premier League, with all the top clubs in the division interested in the England international, but his preferred destination is said to be Anfield.

Paper Round's view: Sancho needs to take things one step at a time. He needs to remember that Borussia Dortmund are the club that put their faith in him and he has to respect that while he's still there. The English forward was given a new contract and wage rise earlier this season, which has driven up his value for when the German club wish to sell - but the rumoured transfer agreement was supposed to be next summer. A move to Liverpool would be strange if Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are still at Anfield, but if Manchester United don't qualify for next season's Champions League, it will certainly limit the teen's options if he wishes to compete at the highest level.

Chelsea draw up left-back shortlist

Chelsea are readying a transfer wishlist ahead of the winter window as the club looks to strengthen in the left-back area, according to the Sun. It is claimed that the Blues have named Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell as their number one target in January, if their two-window transfer ban is lifted in time. The England international has flown to the top of Premier League giants' radars in the past 18 months and it is an area in which Blues boss Frank Lampard is desperate to improve. The west London club will reportedly face competition from Manchester City in their pursuit for Chilwell. Chelsea are also monitoring Valencia's Jose Gaya and Nice's Youcef Atal as alternative options.

Paper Round's view: Ben Chilwell's rise to the top has been remarkable. The Foxes' full-back is widely regarded as one of the best and most consistent defenders in the Premier League, which has led to so much interest in the possiblity of a transfer away from the King Power stadium. Chilwell is still only 22-year-old, which means Leicester should be able to command a huge fee from any prospective suitors as he would potentially hold a starting role in their side for the next decade. It's no surprise that Lampard is interested in adding Chilwell to his current crop of young England internationals who are lighting up the league this season.

Championship clubs battle for Brewster

A number of Championship clubs have enquired about the loan availability of Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster ahead of the January transfer window. According to the Times, numerous sides - including Leeds United, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic - have made contact with the Premier League leaders over the 19-year-old. The loan move in the winter window is looking extremely likely, with England under-21 international sitting behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order at Anfield. Brewster is yet to make an appearance for the Merseyside club in the Premier League this season and Liverpool believe that he would benefit from more first-team experience.

Paper Round's view: It's going to be very tough for Brewster to break into the Liverpool team at the moment. Origi has proved how valuable he can be in the biggest matches, but even he can barely claim a starting spot ahead of Roberto Firmino. Moving to a Championship club in January would allow the youngster to prove to the Reds what he can do when he gets the opportunities and is allowed to put some form together. Brewster needs to look at players like Tammy Abraham and take inspiration. Abraham went out on loan to Aston Villa last season and is now Chelsea's starting striker. If Brewster takes his opportunity on loan in January he could really grab Jurgen Klopp's attention.

