Expert View: David Silva and Edin Dzeko to Real Betis unlikely, but not impossible

New Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring ex-Manchester City stars David Silva and Edin Dzeko to the La Liga club, according to Estadio Deportivo. Our colleague Enrique Sanchez from Eurosport Spain gives us the lowdown...

With Silva leaving City after 10 trophy-laden years, the 34-year-old's next move is up in the air.

His former boss Pellegrini reportedly wants him at Betis while MLS club Inter Miami are also reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard.

Edin Dzeko, meanwhile, has two years left on his Roma contract and the 34-year-old Bosnia international is said to be valued at around €11m.

EXPERT VIEW FROM SPAIN

Estadio Deportivo said a few months ago that Betis were asking about Silva and Pedro, (finish contract, sign for a free) and now they are repeating that Silva could sign for Betis if Pellegrini tries to convince him.

There are not many options on this because Silva could sign a better contract everywhere and is linked to moves to Japan and MLS.

Betis is not very strong economically right now.

But who knows, Pellegrini also made a team with a mix of experienced players (Julio Baptista, Jeremy Toulalan and Ruud Van Nistelrooy) and young (Isco, Francisco Portillo, Nacho Monreal) on his Malaga adventure, and it turned out really well.

Dzeko is a name that fits into the idea of recreating the Malaga of 2011. But his price is high and difficult.

