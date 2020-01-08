United are known to be in the market for a central midfielder, especially after injuries suffered to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that they have accelerated their interest in Ajax midfielder Van De Beek.

The 22-year-old was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-finals last season but he remained in Amsterdam rather than move on like Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

Huijnen says that the transfer is dominating the news cycle in the Netherlands but he is not convinced whether or not the move will happen.

“I’m not sure how likely the Van de Beek move would be.

“Ajax is still very ambitious and don’t have to do it for the money (De Ligt, De Jong, CL final got them enough for a while).

“But if De Ligt/De Jong money is offered...”

The other big player in the market for Van de Beek are Real Madrid, who came close to signing him last summer and as Huijnen points out it’s not as if Ajax are going to say no to a bidding war breaking out.

“Real Madrid were interested last summer. Van de Beek then signed an improved contract to stop him from leaving (no extension – still until 2022, but more money).

“The consensus now is that he will leave next summer – Real Madrid the most likely candidate but the Manchester United interest might start a bidding war… perfect for Ajax of course.

“I don’t see him leave this window unless a ridiculous offer is made.”

The problem with the Ajax model of course is that it is all well and good putting together this brilliant young team together but you are vulnerable once it starts getting ripped apart.

This is something that Huijnen points as if Ajax start selling again it might lead to more departures plus they want to try and keep ahold of their manager.

“Big thing is Ajax want to keep [Erik] Ten Hag, therefore keep being ambitious, keep the selection intact and adding better options.

“Its still unlikely though – after losing De Ligt and De Jong and now potentially losing [David] Neres, [Donny] Van de Beek and [Hakim] Ziyech would see him leave as well I think.”

In other Ajax transfer news Huijnen points out that former Liverpool and Fulham forward Ryan Babel is close to returning to Amsterdam.

Babel began his career with Ajax and is currently playing for Galatasaray.

He had been linked with a move to Newcastle United but Ajax are also interested in a transfer.

“I know in England Babel is rated differently because of his time at Liverpool and Fulham but he has been doing really well in the national team and in Turkey.

“He’s well loved at Ajax and wants to keep playing with the European Championship in mind.

“Injuries for [Quincy] Promes, [Zakaria] Labyad and [David] Neres are a problem for Ajax. So that’s why the interest is there.

“Plus Galatasaray have already got Onyekuru as his replacement.”