When you consider the best young players in world football right now, two of the names right at the top of the list both come from Norway: Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

The former has taken the world by storm this season, first for RB Salzburg and then for Borussia Dortmund, while the latter has really found his feet at Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid.

Of course no player is safe from transfer speculation and these two are no exception, so in order to get some insight in their future our Norwegian colleagues consulted expert Jonsson and former player and manager Rekdal.

Sky the limit... but Haaland has all the time in the world

It’s fair to say that when observers were picking scenarios for Haaland this season no-one could have expected this.

“I didn't think in my wildest fantasies that he could do what he did," Jonsson admits.

“Playing in Europe against the best defenders that can counter his physical prowess. But they failed. He is a machine and a player that the other defenders fear facing. When it is Erling Braut Haaland in the opposite half they fear him, he is the worst player for a defender to face.”

Those performances haven’t gone unnoticed and he’s already being linked with another move but Rekdal thinks there will be no need to rush from Haaland’s camp.

“No, I don't think so [Haaland moving] he'll probably have at least another season in Dortmund," says Rekdal.

“If not, that would be two quick club changes, with one year in Salzburg before moving on. He is not that old, he has plenty of time to get to the bigger clubs, so I think he will be there at least another year.

Jonsson concurs saying: “I know he is delivering right now, but then those clubs who want him will still come in for him later and then he will be in an even stronger position.

“For my part, I think that he is in a good environment and that it makes sense to be there. There is no stress about getting away from there. Dortmund is a good club playing in the Champions League so it is not natural to do anything, he is developing in a good environment, so it is natural that he stays there.”

However, Jonsson insists that the “sky is the limit” for the forward.

" The arrow [for Haaland] points straight up, the sky is the limit. You wait for it to stop, but then he continues. He has all the prerequisites to become a world leader and one of the greatest Norway has ever had. "

The sensible solution is for Odegaard to stay put

If it is clear that Haaland should, and realistically will, stay at Dortmund then things are far hazier for Odegaard.

The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, and there is an agreement in place for that loan to be extended until the summer of 2021, but there are reports that Real Madrid might try to bring him back early.

“A little more twisted than Haaland,” Jonsson says.

“He has had a very good season in La Liga on a pretty good team fighting for the Champions League. It is not unnatural for him to continue playing there as he develops, so the sensible solution is that he stays there.”

“If Real Madrid wants him back he will go back,” Rekdal argues. “If it is a little 50/50 then he will stay for another season.

“But Real Madrid are in a bit of trouble, they may need a generational shift. So it may be that he is meant to play a role, but it makes no sense if he has to sit on the bench.

“There is no big difference between the two teams, Real Madrid are not much better than Real Sociedad now. After all, [due to the coronavirus pandemic] there could be many big clubs scraped to the bone and many other clubs disappearing. No one knows what football will look like, but it will have an impact.”

Sorloth on his way to Italy?

Hey Crystal Palace fans, remember Alexander Sorloth? He certainly didn’t work out for you guys but he is doing the business in Turkey and Jonsson thinks that before the coronavirus crisis hit, the forward could have been on his way to Italy.

“He is fiery in Turkey.” Jonsson says. “It is natural that something happens, he thinks 'I want to play in another top league'.

“Now the corona crisis has hit Italy, but it would have been natural for him to end up there, at clubs like Milan or Napoli. But right now I don't know anything about the financial situation, but I suspect he will move to Italy.”

Rekdal is less certain.

“He went to the Premier League and did not do so well, then it was a loan to Gent and now on a two-year loan to Trabzonspor. Then he has to get Crystal Palace back, or he has to go to Spain, Italy, Germany.

“It may well be that he should change club to get to a higher level. But then I think maybe the Bundesliga or Spain, the Premier League is going to be difficult for him.”

Jonsson ends by saying that he believes next season will be crucial to Sorloth's career.

“He has been in insane form this year, next season will be decisive as we see if he can show that he can deliver at such a high level over time. Will he be a striker delivering in Turkey, or in the major leagues?"