Ferran Torres: Man City see first bid rejected for Valencia star

Ferran Torres of Valencia CF runs with the ball during the Liga match between Valencia CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Mestalla on July 01, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Manchester City’s first bid for Valencia forward Ferran Torres has been rejected by the Liga club, report Eurosport Spain.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already agreed personal terms with the player – as reported here – and the transfer should be completed in the coming days.

The 20-year-old’s contract at the Mestalla is set to expire in 2021, putting City in a strong bargaining position. However, their first offer of €20 million up front and €10 in add-ons has been rejected. Sources have told Eurosport Spain that City will up their offer to €30 million plus €10 in add-ons during the next round of negotiations.

Torres, who scored six goals and provided seven assists in 43 games this season, joined the club’s youth set up in 2006, aged six, and in November 2019 became - at 19 years and 324 days - the youngest player to make 50 appearances for the club.

The Spain U21 international is, according to Eurosport Spain, happy at the club and has not requested a transfer but the financial realities of Valencia failing to qualify for Europe means the club have decided to sell.

Torres is seen as an ideal replacement for Leroy Sane, who earlier in July moved to Bayern Munich after four years at the club.

