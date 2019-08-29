The Chilean will move to Inter for the rest of the season on-loan without an option to buy after the Italian side were able to agree on a fee for such an arrangement.

It is also reported that United will be subsiding a percentage of his wages whilst he is in Italy that will reportedly total around £6.5 million.

Sanchez will link up with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku who earlier in the summer became Inter’s record signing when he joined for a fee of €80 million.

He is the latest addition to Antonio Conte’s squad as they bid to try and topple Juventus in Serie A.

The 30-year-old signed for United in January 2018 in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.