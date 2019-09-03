Chilean Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but failed to make an impact, managing five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona player joined Italian Serie A club Inter last month on a season-long loan.

Alexis Sanchez - Manchester UnitedGetty Images

"I'm very happy I went to Manchester United. I've always said that. It's the club that's won the most in England," Sanchez told the BBC.

"I wanted to join them and win everything. I don't regret going there... I was happy at United too, but I've always said to my friends 'I want to play'.

" If they would let me play I'll do my best. Sometimes I'd play 60 minutes then I wouldn't play the next game -- and I didn't know why. "

Sanchez joined United having netted 80 goals in 166 matches at Arsenal, but struggled to replicate his best form at Old Trafford.

Sanchez and Ole Gunnar SolskjaerGetty Images

"When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic - I was happy there - but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something," he added.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not play Sanchez in pre-season matches and their opening three league games despite the forward helping Chile reach the Copa America semi-finals.

"I felt fine. I did well in the Copa America. After that, it (not playing pre-season games) depended on the coach to let me play. You need to ask him this question," he said.