Koscielny expressed his desire to end his nine-year stay in North London earlier this summer, having refused to join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Rennes were also keen on signing the France international, with Gunners technical director Edu meeting the French club's president and the player's agent in London this week, but Bordeaux have won the race to his signature.

The 33-year-old is having a medical on Tuesday before completing his move to the Ligue 1 club.

In addition to the medical, personal terms with Bordeaux still need to be finalised, but Arsenal have confirmed that the centre-back is leaving the club.

Laurent Koscielny is keen to end his stay at ArsenalGetty Images

Sporting director Eduardo Macia told RMC Sport: "Laurent Koscielny? Of course, if there's a chance, we would be thrilled to have him come here. He's a leader, an intelligent defender and one of the best defenders whom I've seen in my career.

" It would be incredible to have a player of his quality at Bordeaux. But he has a contract at Arsenal. For the moment, we cannot say any more, he's still a player under contract at Arsenal. "

Coach Paulo Sousa added: "He's a player whom every club would love to have."

Koscielny has been at Arsenal for nine yearsEurosport

Frenchman Koscielny had a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners wanted him to stay.

Prior to his departure, Emery said: “I fight to convince him, but I respect his decision, a very personal decision, and that situation can only manage with one argument.

" But at the moment his decision is to leave and we are also thinking if we can improve with other players and how we can help with him. "

Koscielny made 353 appearances for Arsenal since signing from Lorient in 2010. He was part of the club's FA Cup-winning squads in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

According to the BBC report, Arsenal hope to sign a new centre-back before the Premier League's transfer deadline at 17:00 BST on Thursday, while they retain an interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.