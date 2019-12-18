Arsenal hoping for new Aubameyang contract

Arsenal are hoping that the expected appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new manager will be enough to persuade striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal. The Gabonese striker will have one year left on his current deal at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away following the club’s poor start to the season. The Sun reports that he has no desire as yet to extend his stay.

Paper Round’s view: At 30 years old, Aubameyang is probably keen to make sure he secures one major trophy before the end of his career. While he is approaching the end of his career, he retains his pace and would be an excellent short-term addition to any squad, and could be secured at a low price if Arsenal are determined not to lose him for nothing at the end of his contract.

City fury at Arsenal over Arteta

The Mirror report that Manchester City are furious with the ‘shambolic’ nature of Arsenal’s approach for their assistant manager Mikel Arteta. The club want to announce the Spaniard as their replacement for Unai Emery by Friday, but a source told the paper: “It’s surprising to hear that plans are being made by Arsenal to unveil our coach as their Head Coach on Friday on the basis that no contact has been made by the Club to discuss this matter."

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal have been hiding in plain sight over their appointment of Arteta. There will be no surprise if he is eventually given the gig, but the way they have comported themselves is not too impressive. Whether City or Arsenal will really care once their compensation is agreed is another matter.

Charlton takeover remains on track

The proposed takeover of Charlton Athletic has hit a potential obstacle after the prospective new owners were questioned over their links with Manchester City. East Street Investments has provided documentation that makes it plain that the source of funds for the takeover are not from the same source as City Football Group, meaning the move can proceed for now, according to the Telegraph.

Paper Round’s view: The FA need to properly scrutinise all new owners given the farce that surrounded Bury, and a few other lower league clubs that have not been properly managed. Charlton are another club to suffer from poor ownership, so it is right that the proper checks are done now to make sure another desperate situation is not repeated in a couple of years.

Ancelotti agrees Everton deal

Carlo Ancelotti will shortly be unveiled as the new boss of Everton, reports the Express. The paper claims that the 60-year-old Italian has agreed a deal with Everton to take over from interim boss Duncan Ferguson. Everton have agreed to give Ancelotti funds to act in the transfer market and he will join once he agrees compensation with Napoli. However, he will likely have to watch the game against Arsenal from the stands.

Paper Round’s view: Ancelotti is a manager who is excellent at cheering up sides who have fallen into arguments and dissent, but that does not seem to be the problem at Everton. However, he could be the man to organise their badly assembled collection of players into a cohesive unit, which would see them rally up the table considering the tight spread of points from mid-table to fourth place.

