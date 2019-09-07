Barcelona won’t move for Neymar in January

The Mirror reports that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will not attempt to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window. Speaking to the club’s in-house TV station, he said: "Neymar can't join Barca in January, and the Barca dressing room doesn't decide anything. We did everything possible to sign Neymar. We didn’t offer any specific player in exchange. We did talk about exchanges but all the names were given by PSG.”

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona should have moved for Neymar earlier in the transfer window if they had really wanted him, as this was always going to be a complicated and difficult transfer given the position PSG were in. Neymar will be 28 next year and it is worth wondering if Barcelona will really want to bring him back to Spain when the rest of their forward line is a similar age or older.

Video - Euro Papers: Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona next summer – for free 01:28

Rashford could choose new agents

Marcus Rashford could choose a new agent after a summer when he was linked with a move away. He has been rumoured to have caught the eye of Barcelona, but is currently represented by his mother and takes advice from Danny Welbeck, according to the Mail. Paul Stretford, who has represented Wayne Rooney, is one possible agent, with many big firms looking to recruit Rashford.

Paper Round’s view: The last thing Rashford needs is a new agent trying to stir things up at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old striker does not lack talent, but he has yet to properly focus those talents on the pitch and find consistency. Of course, if he believes he will improve more elsewhere, then another agent might be able to get him a way out at the end of the season.

Burnley weigh up move for Wood

The Sun claims that Burnley are in the market for Middlesbrough central defender Nathan Wood. The 17 year old was subject of a bid from Sean Dyche’s side in the summer but he will try again in January. The club also face competition from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: Wood was ‘Boro’s youngest ever player when he made his debut last season, and with the types of club following him, he almost certainly has huge amounts of potential. The Sun mention a fee of £9 million, which is not out of reach of plenty of clubs, so expect plenty of interest from bigger sides as the new window approaches.

Rashford slams Twitter

Marcus Rashford has criticised Twitter for their response to racist abuse sent to high profile players, with the organisation saying they would monitor the abuse sent their way. Rashford wants people to have to prove their identity before signing up to the site. The Express quote him as saying: “That doesn’t change anything. The number of accounts that are out there is ridiculous. So, the way to sort of control it is that everyone in the world who uses these platforms can only have one account.”

Paper Round’s view: Twitter, of course, are not doing enough to combat racism, but it is not practical to ask people to supply their identity - there are often good reasons for people to want to be anonymous on the internet. While the internet has largely been a disaster, it is up to Twitter to either find a way to allow free speech and combat hate speech, and to close down if they find it beyond them. Given they are able to clamp down on Nazism in Germany, it is clearly something that could be done in different countries if they wanted to.

