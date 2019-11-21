Barcelona want Pochettino

The Sun reports that Mauricio Pochettino, fresh from leaving Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, is a target for a host of top European sides. Bayern Munich are interested in the Argentine after they sacked Niko Kovac, but leading the way is Barcelona. Ernesto Valverde is under pressure at the Nou Camp and Pochettino could be the man to replace him.

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino was certainly making some controversial tactical decisions towards the end of his time at Spurs, but it was apparent that he was operating with restrictions which would have made his job untenable for almost anybody. Barcelona would be making a chance to their style if they appointed Pochettino, though, and that would be a big risk.

Spurs contract trio to reconsider future

One benefit of the appointment of Jose Mourinho is that they may now tie down three players who had previously been expected to leave the club for nothing in the summer, or for a nominal fee in January. Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld will all soon be able to negotiate pre-contract deals, but the Mirror reports they are all keen to see what life is like under Mourinho.

Paper Round’s view: Eriksen could be the kind of player that Mourinho elevates to truly world class, or he might be held up as his sacrificial figure to assert his authority in front of the rest of the squad. Vertonghen and Alderweireld are both the kind of experienced defenders that Mourinho appreciates and are the most likely of the three to stay beyond their current contracts.

Mourinho wants to keep Kane

Paper Round has something of a Spurs focus today, as the Daily Mail believes that Mourinho has told Daniel Levy just what he wants to make the job a success. The Portuguese manager has insisted that the club do not sell Harry Kane. Mourinho met Kane for a one-on-one talk to discuss plans for the future, and the manager sees the striker as integral to his future plans.

Paper Round’s view: Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and is able to perform even when the rest of the side are struggling, and his professionalism shows him to be an exceptional example to his teammates. There clearly needs to be additions to Spurs’ squad but there are so many players who Mourinho will be able to give confidence back to.

Mourinho’s Spurs plotting revealed

The Telegraph reveals that Jose Mourinho’s trips to Lille over the past year were part of a plan to put together a new team so that he was ready to hit the ground running wherever he restarted his career. His choice of Nuno Santos and Joao Sacramento from the French club could be supplemented by sporting director Luis Campos, in order to aid him identify transfers.

Paper Round’s view: If Campos joins, it means that after taking a year out from football, then Manchester United will have taken longer to appoint their own sporting director than Spurs, which is one of the reasons why Mourinho left. If he has some more influence over transfers he will likely be more settled, and the new coaching teams might help refresh his jaded ideas about football.

