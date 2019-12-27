Barcelona to keep powder dry

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona will not spend in the January transfer window, as they vie for the league title in Spain. Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann arrived in the summer, and that is deemed a sufficient outlay for the rest of the season. Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena will be allowed to leave on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona’s attempt to retain the title is far from decided but they have shown enough to suggest that they remain favourites for success. Letting youngsters go on loan should allow them to keep developing younger players for the future, but they could do with some kind of defensive reinforcement as the club seems to be vulnerable at the back.

Pellegrini close to West Ham exit

The Telegraph believes that Manuel Pellegrini is on ‘borrowed time’ at the London Stadium after a disappointing start to their season. The newspaper reports that two wins in 12 games has moved the manager to the edge of employment, and they could soon be in the relegation zone. David Moyes’ chances of being re-appointed at the club have been improved after Carlo Ancelotti took over at Everton.

Paper Round’s view: Moyes has shown an aptitude for reinvigorating the West Ham squad after a period of poor performance, but they are a club stuck for an identity. If they go for Moyes then they admit that they are better suited to British pragmatism while turning down the chance to embrace being a premier European side in the capital of England.

Liverpool to wear new badge

Liverpool have earned the right to display a badge signifying their recent Club World Cup win. Previously Manchester United have not been allowed to update their kit for the same achievement, but the Mirror points out that Real Madrid have been given permission to do the same in La Liga after their own wins. They will wear the badge for at least the next game against Wolves.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool, like most historically successful sides, have always been keen to indulge their self-basting sides. It sells shirts, it shows off, and it makes a point of the club’s success. And why not? This is a side that has remorselessly worked towards being the best and they have done so by entertaining almost everyone, and they deserve their plaudits.

Liverpool recall Phillips

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recalled Nat Phillips from Bundesliga side Stuttgart. The 22-year-old central defender will return to the side because of injury problems in the middle of defence. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren mean that Klopp does not want to risk a lack of cover as the club pursue their challenge for the title.

Paper Round’s view: It may not be the best for Phillips’ career, but bringing him back for an almost certain challenge for a Premier League title will allow him to enjoy success at the highest level. Whether or not he makes a difference is almost immaterial, because there is absolutely no good reason to risk what would be Liverpool’s most important trophy in the last 30 years.

