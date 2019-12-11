Billionaire set for Chelsea bid

Chelsea could be the subject of a multi-billion pound bid from American businessman Todd Boehly. The Los Angeles Dodgers owners tried to buy Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but was rebuffed, and could now make an offer to Roman Abramovich despite the club’s Russian owner not wanting to sell. The Telegraph claims that Abramovich values the club at around £3 billion.

Paper Round’s view: The recent part-sale of Manchester City to Silver Lake has set a new valuation metric on Premier League sides, and the biggest of them can claim to be worth a few billion pounds, at least. There are only so many US teams that can be bought so it is now inevitable that the focus of these investors will be to move overseas and pursue other trophy targets.

Chelsea to chase Zaha

Frank Lampard is ready to get spending now that Chelsea have had their transfer ban lifted. The club can now buy in January and the Sun believe that Wilfried Zaha is in their sights, with Jadon Sancho out of reach this winter. Lampard said: “As you get to the cut-throat stages of this competition you can’t afford to be missing some of the chances we missed in the group stages. With Eden Hazard leaving we lost a lot of goals and creation in his position. I think we can probably strengthen and get more competition in those areas.”

Paper Round’s view: Adding a winger would makes sense for Chelsea as both Willian and Pedro could be eased out of the club. A new senior winger would make sense, and Zaha would be available this winter if his asking price was reached. Not only that - he would not be cup tied for European competition and Chelsea remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

Solskjaer ready to buy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another man who wants to add to his squad, and he does not believe that he will be hamstrung in his ambition. The Sun reports that both Jadon Sancho and James Maddison are possible targets for United and the Norwegian manager does not believe the club’s recent struggles will put players off, saying: "United are the biggest and best in the world and I’m sure there’s so many players in the world who want to be part of the rebuild.”

Paper Round’s view: United have had no problem recruiting certain players and Ed Woodward has been paying huge sums in wages since the appointment of Louis van Gaal. That has led to a bottleneck of players who have been reluctant to leave the club despite underperforming, and it is a continued risk if Solskjaer does not continue to do well in picking his transfer targets.

Ferguson remains in charge at Everton

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of Everton as they face Manchester United this weekend, with his side not yet sure who will be given the job permanently. Vitor Pereira has turned down the chance to join, and both Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino are candidates - though there is plenty of doubt that they will want to join, according to the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Ancelotti would be unsuited to the job going by his past track record where he settles down unhappy but talented squads. For Pochettino, it seems likely he could attract an offer from a far bigger club in Europe. The longer the problem persists the more likely it is that Ferguson will be offered the job until the end of the season, at least.

