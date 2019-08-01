Koscielny has expressed his desire to end his nine-year stay in North London, having refused to join Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Rennes are also keen on signing the France international, with Gunners technical director Edu meeting the French club's president and the player's agent in London this week. But Bordeaux have now added their name to the list of suitors.

Laurent Koscielny is keen to end his stay at ArsenalGetty Images

Sporting director Eduardo Macia told RMC Sport: "Laurent Koscielny? Of course, if there's a chance, we would be thrilled to have him come here. He's a leader, an intelligent defender and one of the best defenders whom I've seen in my career.

" It would be incredible to have a player of his quality at Bordeaux. But he has a contract at Arsenal. For the moment, we cannot say any more, he's still a player under contract at Arsenal. "

Coach Paulo Sousa added: "He's a player whom every club would love to have."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has not given up hope of convincing the 33-year-old to remain at the Emirates.

Koscielny has been at Arsenal for nine yearsEurosport

The Spaniard said: “Now it is between the club and him. I fight to convince him, but I respect his decision, a very personal decision, and that situation can only manage with one argument,” said Emery.

“I haven’t lost my hope that he will be with us next year. But at the moment his decision is to leave and we are also thinking if we can improve with other players and how we can help with him.

Arsenal reportedly value Koscielny at £8m, with the centre-back now into the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Rennes were keen to sign the former Lorient defender on a free transfer, but the fresh interest from Bordeaux may spark a bidding war.