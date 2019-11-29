Getty Images

Dortmund chief addresses Sancho exit rumours

By Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated 37 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the club have cleared the air with Jadon Sancho and will not entertain the prospect of selling him in January.

Sancho has been out-of-sorts for the Bundesliga club this season, while he has also struggled with disciplinary issues off the field.

The 19-year-old was suspended back in October after returning late from international duty with England, and more recently the winger turned up late for a team briefing and training session which resulted in him being benched against Barcelona in the Champions League loss on Wednesday.

That led to Sancho being linked with a £100m move away from the club in January, but Zorc said he does not think the player wants to leave.

“We've cleared everything internally in the team and with the player," Zorc said ahead Dortmund's trip to Hertha Berlin.

“It's done, we're looking forward. Jadon is another regular player and he is part of our team.

“I believe that when he came on against Barcelona, ​​we witnessed a good response and he did a very good job.

" I do not have the impression that he wants to prepare for a January move. We talked to him and his agency. We hope he shows his best possible performance tomorrow."

