The Mirror reports that German side Borussia Dortmund are planning for the exit of Jadon Sancho, with a transfer of £100 million to Manchester United looking likely. The England international could be replaced by Javairo Dilrosun, who currently plays for Hertha Berlin, and is an ex-Manchester City youth player like Sancho. Another alternative is Valencia’s 19-year-old, Ferran Torres.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund have one of the best track records in generating large profits from identifying younger prospects who can be developed and sold onto the richest clubs in Europe. The same is happening with Sancho, it seems, so they will doubtless be ready with a couple of potential replacements should they be forced to sell this summer.

While the Mirror carried a story suggesting Ferran Torres could be in line to replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, the Daily Mail reports that Torres is wanted by a host of other clubs around Europe. One is Liverpool, who see him as a potential replacement or understudy for Mohamed Salah. If Torres does not sign a new deal then Valencia could be prepared to let him go for as little as £17 million.

Paper Round’s view: If Torres arrives then it would probably force out some squad players at Anfield. Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane look safe in their own positions and content to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, but Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri might prefer to look for more regular first team football elsewhere, and Torres’ arrival would facilitate that.

The Sun believes that there are several Premier League sides considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 22-year-old’s agent has been contacted by Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, while there is also interest from Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, for the £43 million-rated Swiss international.

Paper Round’s view: A young defensive midfielder with plenty of potential, and experience both internationally and in the Bundesliga, is going to be wanted across Europe. United and Liverpool are both sides who could use some more talent in the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson, Paul Pogba and others at the clubs probably in line to be replaced next season.

The Daily Express suggests that Arsenal could steal a march on Manchester United by appointing one of their managerial candidates. Unai Emery’s position is under threat after a poor start to the season, and the paper reports that Arsenal could appoint Max Allegri to take over at the Emirates, before United take a decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

Paper Round’s view: Allegri has yet to prove a great deal, because at Juventus, he had the advantage of the strongest team and the smartest backroom infrastructure. Nevertheless, he seems like a steady hand and might be able to get more out of Arsenal’s squad, which appears on the verge of implosion after problems with Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka.

