Rodgers may wait for Arsenal job

The Sunday Star reports that Brendan Rodgers considers the job at Arsenal to be his ‘dream job’. However, there is no guarantee that he will be offered the job, if Freddie Ljungberg impresses he may be given the job full time. There is another obstacle - Rodgers is unsure about leaving Leicester after just a year and may wait until the end of the season with his current club in third place.

Paper Round’s view: It would reportedly cost £14 million for Leicester to be persuaded to let Rodgers go, and they have shown that they have the talent-spotting to continue to secure new and talented players to assist any manager. For Rodgers, there is no guarantee he will be able to keep Leicester in the Champions League places, so a move to Arsenal would give him far greater resources and reputational stature.

Arsenal and United face Pochettino obstacle

Arsenal and Manchester United’s path to former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino may not be as clear as it immediately appears, according to the Sunday Express. They believe that any club that appoints Pochettino before the end of the season will have to pay up £12.5 million, as part of the agreement that saw him removed from his post by Daniel Levy.

Paper Round’s view: Such a figure is not prohibitive to any of Pochettino, Arsenal or United, but there is always scope for further negotiation, because if the choice is £12.5 million or nothing, Levy and Spurs would probably be persuaded to reduce their demands a little. Ed Woodward, meanwhile, is known to prefer players and managers with easily resolved contracts, so this may encourage him in any approach.

Everton want to appoint Howe

Everton have decided against appointing David Moyes if Marco Silva has been sacked, claims a story in the Mirror. The next man in the frame is Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth manager and a childhood Everton fan. Bill Kenwright had wanted him in place ahead of Silva when the job was last up for grabs, but Farhad Moshiri overruled him. The pair will now try to make Howe one of the best paid managers in the league to take over.

Paper Round’s view: Howe has demonstrated an eye for young talent at Bournemouth and has worked on a limited budget to enjoy success on the south coast. He does seem to have reached a plateau with the club given the small ground, and a move up north with a more famous club is a logical step in his career - assuming he is able to overcome the problems at Everton.

Mourinho offered £12 million retainer

The Sun reports that Jose Mourinho turned down a £12 million offer from Real Madrid, but they offer was to make sure that he did not take any job at all. Real knew that Mourinho wanted to return to management, and so they offered him a retainer to wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave the club. He would then have taken over when there was a vacancy.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho looked on the cusp of a return to Real Madrid, and Zidane looked under serious pressure. However, Real are in with a chance of a league title given the struggles of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, so the chance to take over at the Bernabeu is now less likely. Mourinho has earned tens of millions already, so there was no reason for him to wait any longer.

