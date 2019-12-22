Chelsea to land Sancho

Fresh from overturning their transfer ban, the Sun reports that Chelsea are now confident that they will land Jadon Sancho. They are ready to beat both Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of the 19-year-old England international. Sancho, the former Manchester City player, will cost £120 million or so, which will not put off Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid’s purchase of Eden Hazard should finance much of the deal for Sancho. Liverpool are unlikely to offer much competition for Sancho having bought Takumi Minamino to play in a similar role. United however could provide some stern competition so Chelsea’s position in the Champions League places could be a big advantage in their pursuit.

Solskjaer ready to deal with Raiola

The Mirror runs a story that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to do business with Mino Raiola in order to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland. United are in talks over signing the striker though a summer arrival may be more likely and Solskjaer said: “I had probably my best friend looking after me and it is so important that every player has complete 100 per cent trust in whoever represents them.”

Paper Round’s view: Raiola constantly seems to be on maneuvers with his players which is exhausting for them and for the clubs that have to deal with him. It is rarely worth the trade-off to deal with his clients because there is rarely a chance of long-term planning with him around. Given United are so far off the pace of the title chase, they probably feel they have no risk but to negotiate for his players.

Barca want to keep Vidal

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde remains keen to keep hold of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The player has regularly been linked with a move away from Barcelona but has five La Liga goals already, and so Valverde is not prepared to discuss his departure, saying: "The departure of Arturo Vidal is like that famous Miami match, where 'yes' was said and we didn't get to play."

Paper Round’s view: Valverde is just another manager that Barcelona fans have never really taken to. It seems as if the club is constantly unsure about who they want in charge, and there are demands to return to the best team of all time. That is not always possible - instead they should let their manager play to their strengths and give them the time and players to attempt that.

Woodward keen to keep Pogba

The Sunday Express believes that Ed Woodward is keen to keep hold of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The World Cup winner has been in and out of the first team, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club will not be selling him. Executive vice-chairman Woodward also believes he is a valuable member of the squad on and off the pitch and is reluctant to sell.

Paper Round’s view: With his injury record and consistently poor performances on the pitch it is time for United to sell up while he still has a decent amount of time left on his contract. Getting a player who is available throughout the season and who can take the lead on the pitch would let United challenge smaller teams more regularly, instead of struggling against mid-table sides every other week.

