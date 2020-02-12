Chelsea reportedly pushed hard to bring the 26-year-old in during the January transfer window but they were unable to do so.

However they have now agreed a transfer for the summer with the club needing to agree personal terms with the player ahead of the move.

Ziyech rejected a move to Sevilla last summer, saying at the time that he would only leave Ajax for the right club.

The reports come from Dutch outlets De Telegraaf, VI and AD whilst The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also confirmed the move.

Ornstein said that personal terms are likely to be agreed soon and as things stand Chelsea are the only club in talks with Ajax.

If the deal is to go through Ziyech would become the first senior signing made by Frank Lampard since taking over as Chelsea boss.

The Blues had their transfer ban lifted for the January window but failed to make a signing.