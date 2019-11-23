Chelsea plan Chalov signing for January

The Express reports that Chelsea are planning to bring in new players if their transfer ban is lifted before January. Frank Lampard and Roman Abramovich are both keen on CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov. The 21-year-old Russian forward is wanted by Crystal Palace as well, and would cost around £25 million. CSKA did not want to let him go in the summer but will countenance a January sale.

Paper Round’s view: Chalov might not be able to find his way into the first team given the success of Tammy Abraham and the resurgent Michy Batshuayi. However, Olivier Giroud is expected to leave for Inter Milan in January so the club can't go short on players moving into the second half of the season. This all depends on the transfer ban being lifted though.

Alderweireld could stay at Spurs

At Tottenham there could be changes to their transfer plans for the rest of the season, following Jose Mourinho’s arrival as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement. Mourinho would like to build his defence around Toby Alderweireld, who could leave for nothing at the end of the season. However the 30-year-old Belgian may reconsider his future and sign a new deal, if Daniel Levy offers the right terms, says the Telegraph.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho historically has put more emphasis on experienced players than on bringing through young players. In central defence there is rarely a chance to give young players a chance, and Alderweireld is a reliable figure who likely has two or three years left in him at the top of his game. Keeping him does appear to be the logical option.

Mourinho to keep Kane

Mourinho also wants to keep hold of another player linked with an exit from Tottenham, striker Harry Kane. The Mirror reports that the Portuguese manager made it clear that the whole club is determined to keep the 26-year-old England internal, saying: “This is not about me. This is about Mr Levy, this is about the club. He has a vision, and part of that vision is to make the club better, bigger. There is no better and bigger football club without a bigger and better football team. So keep the best players, is obviously part of that plan.”

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho would likely be devastated if he had to lose perhaps the best striker of his kind in the world. Even receiving £150 million for Kane would offer no guarantee that a decent replacement could be secured, and the striker is invaluable for being able to lead by example, and because of his relentless supply of goals in all kinds of games.

Bookies face tax on data use

The Daily Mail reports that bookmakers could soon face a new levy in order to help fund grassroots sports. The big five sports - football, rugby union, rugby league, tennis and cricket - want the next government to tax bookmakers who make profit from their use of fixtures and other sport data. The racing levy currently stands at 10.75%.

Paper Round’s view: There is a strong argument to be made that all these sports except football need some help from betting companies in order to sustain the group at the grassroots level. While football might also be logically due the same, there is no justification for the lack of money passed down from the Premier League given its enormous riches.

