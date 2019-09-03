Eriksen is currently on international duty with Denmark, and earlier this summer, the midfielder openly considered leaving Spurs in order to "try something new".

The 27-year-old reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United as he held out for a switch to Spain that failed to materialise as both Barcelona and Real Madrid sought other targets.

Eriksen's deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires next summer, meaning the north London club risk losing him on a free transfer in 10 months.

"I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

Christian Eriksen, TottenhamGetty Images

When asked whether he regretted the comments he made about his future, Eriksen said: "No, it wasn't. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

"To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written.

"And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

"I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That's the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours."

With the European transfer window now shut, Erisken will remain at Tottenham until at least January, when he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs.