Eriksen close to Inter agreement

The Daily Star carries a story that suggests that Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen is close to agreeing a deal with Italian side Inter Milan. The 28-year-old playmaker is running down his contract in London and will be available to join Antonio Conte’s side for nothing at the end of the season. He had been wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and others across Europe.

Paper Round’s view: If true, Spurs will be doubly disappointed. For one, they will have lost one of their best performers of the last few years. Secondly, they will have lost him for no money at all, making replacing him in the summer much harder. Jose Mourinho is already struggling in attack, putting pressure on Daniel Levy to spend heavily in the summer.

Simeone admits Lemar could leave

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted that Thomas Lemar could leave the club in January, reports the Mirror. The Argentine told the press that the 24-year-old French international could be in line for a move, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur interested in the winger. Simeone said: "If Lemar can stay or not...we know that agents work in an exemplary way.”

Paper Round’s view: Lemar has struggled to truly establish himself at Atletico Madrid, but in his time at Monaco he demonstrated that he was a player of huge promise. However, Lemar was once wanted by Arsenal and could make the move, though they really need a central striker, while Tottenham might prefer to find a replacement for Harry Kane, who could be out for two months.

Kroos-Pogba swap mooted

The Sun claims that a swap between Real Madrid and Manchester United could be on the cards. The paper believes that with Paul Pogba on his way out of Old Trafford, Real might offer German international Toni Kroos in exchange for the French midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has grown frustrated with Pogba and the club could almost halve their £180m asking price.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba showed some brilliant flashes of ability in his brief comeback for United but at this point the transfer has so utterly failed that it makes sense that both parties move on. Pogba may find his fitness and inspiration elsewhere while United could get a player who is able to raise his game and the rest of the players around him as they chase Champions League football.

Inter Miami sign Pulis’ son

David Beckham’s MLS side have signed Tony Pulis’ son as part of their backroom staff. Anthony Pulis, his 35-year-old son, will join as compensation is agreed with his current club St Louis. He will join as Diego Alonso’s assistant ahead of the new season in America. The club appointed Alonso after failing to land Carlo Ancelotti and Patrick Vieira.

Paper Round’s view: Beckham has until March to assemble his first playing squad, meaning he has a couple of months until he needs to get his players ready to start the season. He has less time to sort his coaching staff as they need time to make their tactical and coaching preparations. Signing Pulis is just the start of Beckham building his club from scratch.

