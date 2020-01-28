Eriksen has signed a contract until 2024 with the Nerazzurri, who are currently second in Serie A behind Juventus.

"I couldn’t wait to join, it’s wonderful to be here and I’m happy to be a new Inter player," Eriksen told Inter’s official website.

"I'm very excited and can’t wait to introduce myself to the fans. I’ve already experienced their warmth, it’s been a fantastic welcome. I feel great.

"The numbers say that I did really well in England. It’s now time to start a new challenge, I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club."

Eriksen always looked set to leave Tottenham after last season’s near-miss with the Champions League and stated his desire for a new challenge in the summer.

Touted moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United failed to materialise but Inter stepped up their pursuit under new manager Antonio Conte, securing the Dane for just €20 million due to his quickly evaporating contract.

Meanwhile, Lo Celso becomes the first permanent signing of the Jose Mourinho era after Spurs exercised their option to buy in the Argentine’s loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who has excelled for Spurs in recent weeks, has signed from Real Betis until 2025.

WILL ERIKSEN THRIVE AT INTER MILAN? - OUR VIEW

On the one hand, Eriksen is an inconsistent playmaker who has made a habit of going missing in the biggest games. In Tottenham's run to Madrid, it was Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura who stepped up in attack, not Eriksen. He hasn't played well for over six months - save for a cameo role in the 4-2 comeback win over Olympiacos in the Champions League in November - and there is little indication he will suddenly start performing now he's touched down in Serie A.

On the other hand, he's rarely played in a 3-5-2 (or a 3-4-1-2) at Spurs, and Conte's preferred formation would appear to suit him. At Tottenham, he became accustomed to only having Harry Kane to aim for in the penalty area, so the prospect of having both Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez ahead of him should appeal. And, excluding this season, he's stepped up against weaker opponents just as games looked to be heading for a draw – it’s those matches, making sure you win them, that are crucial in any title bid.

But can he help Inter to rival Juventus? Given his inconsistency and struggles against top opposition, it's unlikely. He made Spurs far better – but he still wasn't enough to help turn them into serious title challengers. It's perhaps why Real Madrid were reluctant to meet Tottenham's £100 million price tag. For that price, you expect a player who can create chances in every game. Eriksen has yet to prove he can do that.