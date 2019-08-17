Saha could still leave Palace

The Sun reports that Wilfried Zaha could still leave Crystal Palace before the end of the European transfer window. Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international could leave if a bid comes in from the continent, with Borussia Dortmund and Napoli both interested. Chelsea, if they can lift their transfer ban, may also return in January.

Paper Round’s view: Zaha looks destined to leave Palace in the near future but it is hard to see him getting an easy move unless he attempts to force his way out. He is on a good contract and Palace can demand £80 million, so most teams abroad will not be able to afford him, nor will the biggest clubs want to risk such a sum on a 27-year-old winger who is not proven at the top level.

United and City to battle for Sancho

Manchester United and Manchester City will compete with one another next summer to bring back Jadon Sancho to the Premier League. Both sides want to sign the teenager from Borussia Dortmund and the Daily Mail believes that the 19-year-old England international will cost in excess of £100 million. United are favourites to sign him but City have the right to make a counter offer.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho is the most exciting young British talent around and he fits the profile for both City and United. City want the very best players able to meet the technical demands of Pep Guardiola. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is focusing on young British talent that can develop in the first team. The only question is if City turn down the chance to correct a previous mistake by seeing him leave.

Coutinho loan could hamper Neymar move

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on the loan move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich and explain the two possibilities when it comes to the Spanish champions signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. One interpretation is that PSG had their sights set on Coutinho as a possible Neymar replacement in any other deal, while another outcome is that Barcelona are simply making room for the return of the 27-year-old Brazilian.

Paper Round’s view: Coutinho’s move to Bayern means that other players will now have to be added to the structure of any transfer in order to compensate PSG for Neymar’s enormous valuation. The other way to resolve it would be to add more money into any bid for the player, something Barca may not be able to afford after spending more than £100 million on Antoine Griezmann.

Siewert sacked twice in a week by Huddersfield

The Telegraph reports the strange situation of Jan Siewert at Huddersfield Town. The manager took over midway through last season as they battled to stay in the Premier League. The manager was actually sacked on Wednesday after a defeat to Lincoln Town in the Carabao Cup, but a meeting with the club owner saw him given a reprieve. However the side lost 2-1 to Fulham on Friday night and his sacking was quickly confirmed.

Paper Round’s view: Siewert does not seem a particularly poor manager, and it is tough to see that many managers could have made a success of the gig. Huddersfield had one of the weakest squads in the Premier League, and the demoralising campaign probably set them on the way to starting poorly in the Championship. A couple of early wins might have lifted spirits, but it was not to be.

